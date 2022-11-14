Criminal record expungement workshops launch in Joburg township

A criminal record is a list of a person’s previous criminal convictions. The law provides a way for a person’s criminal record to be cleared or “expunged”. This means that the person’s name and the crime they were convicted of will be removed from the South African Police Services’ criminal record system as if it did not happen. The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa states that a criminal record can be expunged after a period of 10 years, provided that there have been no other convictions in this time.
CALS, Khulisa, INN, and Eagles of Hope have developed a workshop to explain the expungement process. The expungement of a criminal record should be an attainable reward for good behaviour. It may lead to enhanced prospects for employment.
Date: 15 and 16 November 2022
Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm
Venue: Sankapano Library, Alexandra