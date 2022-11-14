Industries

Criminal record expungement workshops launch in Joburg township

14 Nov 2022
The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS), Khulisa Social Solutions, the Incarceration Nations Network (INN), and Alex-based NGO Eagles of Hope, are partnering to co-ordinate and run two legal clinics in Alexandra township this week. The workshops aim to provide previously incarcerated people and/or anyone affected by a criminal record with information, legal advice and assistance on how to expunge their criminal records.
Image source: Allan Swart –
Image source: Allan Swart – 123RF.com

What is a criminal record expungement?

A criminal record is a list of a person’s previous criminal convictions. The law provides a way for a person’s criminal record to be cleared or “expunged”. This means that the person’s name and the crime they were convicted of will be removed from the South African Police Services’ criminal record system as if it did not happen. The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa states that a criminal record can be expunged after a period of 10 years, provided that there have been no other convictions in this time.

CALS, Khulisa, INN, and Eagles of Hope have developed a workshop to explain the expungement process. The expungement of a criminal record should be an attainable reward for good behaviour. It may lead to enhanced prospects for employment.

Workshop information

Date: 15 and 16 November 2022
Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm
Venue: Sankapano Library, Alexandra

