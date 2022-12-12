Industries

#BestofBiz 2022: Finance

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Finance & Insurance site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: Finance

Most-read stories

1Old Mutual's Black empowerment share scheme an industry first - Katja Hamilton18 Aug 2022
2Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO leads SA's strongest brand from behind - Katja Hamilton22 Apr 2022
3Capitec recognised as SA's strongest brand11 Apr 2022
4AI now powers Capitec's customer engagement02 Sep 2022
5Standard Bank and Woolworths partner to successfully complete R600m sustainability funding deal22 Mar 2022
6FNB sees over R1.8bn in stokvel contributions as members adopt digital platforms14 Nov 2022
7Nedbank takes on the metaverse20 Sep 2022
8Big 5 Banks under pressure to differentiate on customer satisfaction and experience04 Apr 2022
9Old Mutual Corporate welcomes new draft tax implications of retirement 'two-pot' system15 Aug 2022
10Standard Bank and Woolworths sign milestone agreement18 Oct 2022
11Introducing the new Fintech Association of South Africa - Katja Hamilton25 Jul 2022
12Sugendhree Reddy takes the reigns as Access Bank SA's CEO - The Publicity Workshop04 Feb 2022
13J.P. Morgan announces head of M&A for sub-Saharan Africa21 Sep 2022
14TymeBank cautions consumers about mule accounts27 Oct 2022
15Standard Bank welcomes clients to its new lounge at Lanseria International Airport10 Oct 2022
16Revised agreement provides shorter access to chartered accountants seeking dual-designation status with CIMA - CIMA01 Jun 2022
17First SA-owned forex trading platform with an ODP licence31 Jan 2022
18Cosatu sets the record straight on mandatory workplace vaccinations29 Jan 2022
19Alexander Forbes appoints new CEO10 Jan 2022
20#EcomAfrica: Is Big Retail missing out by not delivering to townships? - Katja Hamilton13 May 2022

Most-read contributors

1Andre Cilliers
2James Bayhack
3Giles Maynard
4Ann Muthuma
5Ruhling Herbst
6Anton Keet
7Mornay Roberts-Lombard
8Joon Chong
9Pieter Venter
10Fred Razak
11Greg Gatherer

Most-viewed press offices

1SAICA
2ESBO
3MiWay
4SA Shares
5CIMA
6Sakhumnotho Group Holdings
7Sigma Connected
8Pula Capital Partners
9dotsure.co.za
10Coronation
11Simply Financial Services
12HNJ Financial Solutions
13Compare Forex Brokers

Most-read new appointments

1Emrie Brown appointed as new RMB CEO05 May 2022
2Shobana Maikoo joins TransUnion GCC Africa29 Nov 2022
3Ninety One appoints Daisy Streatfeild as sustainability director29 Apr 2022
4New Saipa board takes the reigns06 Dec 2022


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

