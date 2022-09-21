J.P. Morgan makes surprise announcement

It is with much pride that J.P Morgan welcomed Njabulo Ngubane as head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

Source: Supplied. J.P Morgan's new head of M&A for sub-Saharan Africa, Njabulo Ngubane.

He will report to Dwayne Lysaght and Guillermo Baygual, co-heads of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and regionally to Kevin Latter, senior country officer for SSA.

Latter commented: “Njabulo has been key in the growth of our investment banking business during his four years with the firm.

"His extensive market knowledge and experience highlight the firm’s focus on offering our clients innovative ideas and solutions. His appointment demonstrates the firm’s ongoing commitment to expanding our business and team in the sub-Saharan Africa region.”

Ngubane joined J.P. Morgan’s sub-Saharan Africa investment banking team in 2018. He has more than 13 years of investment-banking experience and previously worked at Deutsche Bank South Africa within the corporate finance and M&A team.

Ngubane holds a BBusSc Honours (Economics) degree from the University of Cape Town and completed an executive programme at Columbia Business School.