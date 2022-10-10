Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaRosebank CollegeBitventureSAICABizcommunity.comJNPRNext GenerationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Business Performance Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Standard Bank welcomes clients to its new lounge at Lanseria International Airport

    10 Oct 2022
    Standard Bank has expanded its premium airport lounge portfolio with the launch of its brand new Fluent and Waiting Lounge at Lanseria International Airport.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The launch of the Fluent Lounge comes soon after the re-opening of Standard Bank’s Library Lounge at OR Tambo International, and further demonstrates the group’s commitment to providing benefits that go beyond traditional banking.

    “Previously, Lanseria International Airport did not have a dedicated lounge for our clients,” explains Schalk Kotze, head of affluent, consumer and high net worth SA at the Standard Bank group.

    “With so much growth in the region, the airport is expected to become much busier, and we wanted to create a comfortable space for our clients to relax and unwind while waiting to board their flights.”

    "Lanseria is looking into reviving our pre-Covid expansion plans and re-establishing its market positioning in the commercial-passenger sector. With this expansion, there was a need to introduce premium lounges for our guests and we are delighted that Standard Bank has come on board and offered this lounge with excellent service which is synonymous with our offering.

    "We look forward to a rewarding business partnership with the bank and welcoming its client base,” said Rampa Rammopo, chief executive officer of Lanseria International Airport.

    Kotze says that the launch of the new lounge has come at an exciting time. “Lanseria International Airport is aiming to double its passenger numbers to more than 4 million within the next six years.

    Airport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again
    Airport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again

    Issued by BOO! Surprising Media Solutions 24 Aug 2022

    "We have designed the Fluent Lounge to ensure that it is ready and fully equipped to host clients flying in and out of Lanseria, now and in the future.

    “We also want to ensure that our guests have a memorable pre-flight experience in an environment that is both contemporary and family friendly,” Kotze continues. “The Fluent Lounge not only offers a relaxing space for adults, it features a unique ‘kiddies’ corner’, with activities to keep youngsters entertained while their parents work or relax.

    "Light meals and refreshments are also available and there is free WiFi access and charge-points for devices.”

    Standard Bank clients looking to collect someone from the airport are also welcome to make use of the newly opened waiting lounge.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Standard Bank, Lanseria International Airport, airport lounge

    Related

    Innovation Festival 2022 is back
    Innovate DurbanInnovation Festival 2022 is back6 Oct 2022
    Source:
    All about the Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival22 Sep 2022
    Former head writer and content strategist of Edelman Africa joins APO Group
    APO GroupFormer head writer and content strategist of Edelman Africa joins APO Group21 Sep 2022
    Source: The South African Reserve Bank.
    How high will the Sarb hike the repo rate? Finder panel divided15 Sep 2022
    Finding funding for your studies
    MSC Artisan AcademyFinding funding for your studies9 Sep 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    Standard Bank drives gender equity and transformation31 Aug 2022
    Source: Reuters.
    Stanbic Bank Uganda's half-year profit up over 7% on cost control24 Aug 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    Visa announces grant to help African women fund managers grow their businesses18 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz