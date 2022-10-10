Public invited to comment on extension of R&D tax incentive

However, it said in a statement on Friday, “given the experience gained in adjudicating applications and the review conducted, government is of the view that the R&D tax incentive requires some refinement”.
“It is the only policy instrument targeted at encouraging the earlier phases of R&D. The proposed refinements to section 11D of the Income Tax Act will move the incentive closer to its intended objectives,” said Treasury.
The 2021 Budget Review stated that government would review the research and development tax incentive.
A discussion document titled Reviewing the design, implementation and impact of South Africa’s Research and Development Tax Incentive was jointly published by the National Treasury and the Department of Science and Innovation for public comment on 15 December 2021.
The discussion document included a link to an online survey. In the 2022 Budget Review, Treasury announced that the R&D tax incentive will be extended until 31 December 2023 to allow the review of the incentive to be finalised as there was insufficient time to hold a public consultation between publishing the discussion document and the 2022 Budget.
In this regard, the Treasury said responses to the survey were received from 74 interested parties, some of which provided additional written comments. A public workshop was held on 7 April 2022 to discuss the written comments and survey results and better understand the concerns of industry.
On Friday the department published the draft refinements and accompanying explanatory memorandum.
“Interested parties will have 30 days in which to provide comments. To be clear, the proposed refinements do not constitute a tax bill. Based on these proposals and all public comments received, a final proposal will be included in the 2023 Budget for inclusion in the draft 2023 Taxation Laws Amendment Bill (TLAB),”it said.
Following this, the usual public consultation process will ensue.
The publishing of the suggested refinements, it said, provides the public with an additional chance to provide inputs before having sight of them in the draft 2023 TLAB.
It is envisaged that the proposed changes to refine and simplify the legislation, combined with the move to an online process and enhancing the application process for smaller businesses, should enhance the uptake of the incentive.
Written comments can be sent to the National Treasury’s tax policy depository at az.vog.yrusaerT@porPCxennA2202 and az.vog.yrusaerT@sweiveRevitnecnIxaT, and to SARS at az.vog.sras@snilloca by close of business on 7 November 2022.
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za