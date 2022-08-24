Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BOO! Surprising Media SolutionsPrimedia BroadcastingNew MediaUrban Brew StudiosClockworkKaya 959EverlyticMaximizer SoftwareTalkwalkerDMASAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaHellopeterFlow CommunicationsHKLMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Technical Internship Johannesburg
  • OOH Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Airport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again

    24 Aug 2022
    Issued by: BOO! Surprising Media Solutions
    Domestic business travel, absent for much of the last two-and-half years is making a significant comeback.
    Airport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again
    Airport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again

    Lounge access was once reserved for only the most elite travellers, those flying first class or who flew enough to have accumulated an elite status. Nowadays, that’s no longer the case. Even as airlines make it more challenging to achieve elite status, more travellers than ever are being introduced to the airport lounge experience. Credit card perks for private banking clients are making access to the business class lounges a lot more accessible.

    Airport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again

    An increasing number of passengers are seeking out the calm haven of an airport lounge. The list of luxurious services continues to evolve and improve.

    Says David McKenzie, CEO of Boo! Surprising Media Solutions, “The positive trend is that lounge traffic is predominantly back up to the pre-covid audience, with a collective reach of around 180,000 monthly visitors to our lounge portfolio. The average dwell-time in the lounge is also encouragingly pegged at around 45 mins.”

    Boo! have pioneered and manage a very progressive national package of media inside the lounges where brands are paired with this premium audience. The packages have been designed to include multiple touch points for the business traveller to consume.

    One of the most popular media platforms that has proven to be effective not only for the business traveller, but also for the lounge businesses is the Slow TV and Bidvest TV platforms.

    Boo! had noticed that typical news channels such as eTV, CNN and BBC news were playing on the multiple screens, without any audio. Boo! designed a customised content channel that could play across the bank of TVs in the lounges where the content is consumed without audio. The Slow and Bidvest businesses are also able to use the TV screens to communicate to their customers, using it for general communication and internal promotions.

    Says Mckenzie, “We were informed by lounge management, as one example, that the discerning lounge customer loved their range of wines. We engaged with Wine magazine and have subsequently assisted them to format their content on our platforms, we now also offer quality educational wine content, this is streamed alongside our three news channels that include local and international business, sport, entertainment and general news. Our content partnership agreements are extensive and include Media24, Thomson’s Ruiter’s, Beautiful news, Global Citizen, Wine, CAR and Getaway magazines as a few examples. Quality travel content is also key, we recently sourced eye-candy travel content.”

    Iain Meaker, CEO of Slow, added "It’s been important for Slow to ensure we cover the costs of complimentary magazine and newspaper distribution, along with providing our customers with great visual content to help bide time whilst relaxing and enjoying our facilities. There will always be limited and restricted opportunities to achieve this. Working with Boo! and advertisers of like mind, we have been able to ensure that we are able achieve these goals, without enforcing any huge intrusion on our valued Guests busy schedules."

    In closing Mckenzie adds, "Within the advertising sector, the airport is well known to offer the reach of the business traveller. The lounge audience however goes one step further, to offer the crème de la crème of the business traveller, while they are relaxing in luxury and consuming our carefully curated media platform."

    Contact:
    For more information on reaching this audience:
    BOO! OOH Sales Manager
    az.oc.aidemoob@eimaJ
    011- 784-4099
    www.boomedia.co.za

    NextOptions
    BOO! Surprising Media Solutions
    BOO! are arguably one of South Africa's fastest growing digital OOH companies - having evolved on trend with substantial investment, to include sophisticated in-house digital content delivery services.
    Read more: Media24, CNN, Getaway, Iain Meaker, David McKenzie, CAR, ETV, BOO! Surprising Media Solutions, BBC News, Global Citizen

    Related

    Grab your leggings! We're heading to a mega workout at Saturday Night Fitness
    Media24 LifestyleGrab your leggings! We're heading to a mega workout at Saturday Night Fitness26 Jul 2022
    Source: © INMA Media24 won the INMA's Best in Africa in Best in Show
    Media24 wins 2022 INMA's Best in Africa10 Jun 2022
    Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
    Source: © sebastien decoret Credible and reliable news sources are valuable channels for brands to communicate to a targeted audience
    Credible news channels valuable for brand communication30 May 2022
    Source: © Andriy Popov
    #SaveFreeTV campaign supports litigants in ASO case17 May 2022
    Source: © scyther5
    PSS submits draft legislation challenging Google and Meta3 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz