AI now powers Capitec's customer engagement

2 Sep 2022
Capitec Bank and LivePerson have announced a strategic partnership to transform Capitec's customer experience in line with its mission to help clients "bank better to live better".
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

The partnership will provide Capitec clients with a banking service that is even more affordable and accessible, while also evolving the client experience to be more seamless and personalised.

Through transformational consultancy, implementation, and success management services, LivePerson and its regional partner Ison Experiences will support the growth and continual optimisation of Capitec’s conversational channels, inclusive of voice and messaging.

“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Now we have redefined seamless, personalised experiences and empowered our clients to engage with us on channels they prefer.

"We are improving our clients’ lives by reducing their need to make costly and time-consuming trips to the branches or phone calls to our sales and support centres,” said Carlos Moodley, product head of conversational banking at Capitec.

“Through this partnership, we will also invest further in our people, including helping them learn how to work with the automation and artificial-intelligence tools that are increasingly relevant to their careers.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Capitec to help them build banking experiences on the conversational channels consumers prefer, supported by both Ison’s local expertise and presence and LivePerson’s industry-leading technology, platform and expertise,” said Rob LoCascio, founder and chief executive officer of LivePerson.

“Capitec is known for continually improving banking so their clients can live better lives, and we look forward to supporting this important mission.”

