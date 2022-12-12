Industries

#BestofBiz 2022: Tourism & Travel

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Tourism, Travel & Hospitality site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: Tourism & Travel

Most-read stories

1The next-gen GM hotels need right now - Guy Stehlik25 Apr 2022
2Cape Town Tourism elects Wahida Parker as new board chairperson28 Oct 2022
3New trends emerge for travellers visiting SA from abroad19 Oct 2022
4SA Airlines bidding for new routes; will flights become cheaper? - SA Airlines04 Nov 2022
5Air Belgium launches direct route to Europe for South Africa15 Sep 2022
6#EcomAfrica: Connecting people to more than just food - the Uber Eats journey - Robin Fredericks03 May 2022
7FlySafair unveils new-look branding30 Sep 2022
8'Work at a company as if it's your own' - JNPR02 Sep 2022
9Airlines vying for new international routes from South Africa in 2022 - SA Airlines06 Jun 2022
10Free professional bartender training to empower unemployed young adults in SA26 Apr 2022
11Nedbank, SA Tourism announce Women in Tourism initiative participants25 Jan 2022
12Meeting travellers' expectations post Covid-19 - Anton Gillis11 Jul 2022
13SAA in talks with British Airways over Comair franchise05 Sep 2022
14New direct flight from Frankfurt to OR Tambo24 Feb 2022
154th Annual Luxe Restaurant Awards winners announced30 Mar 2022
16Women in hospitality: Charting the road to recovery08 Aug 2022
17Flight suspensions loom as Cape Town Airport faces jet fuel shortage - Onke Ngcuka03 Oct 2022
18SA tourism industry reacts to cancellation of Covid-19 regulations23 Jun 2022
19Cape Town Tourism utilises gamification in new international campaign30 Mar 2022
20Top 5 business travel destinations for South Africans - Oz Desai20 Apr 2022

Most-read contributors

1Guy Stehlik
2Oz Desai
3Sue Garrett
4Natalia Rosa
5Andrew Rogers
6Jonathan Ayache
7Rosemary Anderson
8Sabine Lehmann
9Carol Weaving
10Alan Campbell
11James Bayhack

Most-viewed press offices

1City Lodge Hotel
2Domestic Flights South Africa
3Gauteng Tourism Authority
4Woodford Group
5dmg events Africa

Most-read new business wins

1Millat Investments adds another hotel to its growing portfolio13 May 2022

Most-read new appointments

1Radisson Hotel Group announces two new appointments to its Africa leadership team01 Mar 2022
2Vincent Bouwer joins The Capital 15 on Orange as general manager23 Feb 2022
3Olivier Perillat-Piratoine joins Club Med Southern Africa as managing director06 Apr 2022
4Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre appoints Stefan Lourens as its new general manager16 May 2022
5Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa announces new hires to support its expanding business portfolio22 Jun 2022
6The Radisson Hotel Group announces changes to its African leadership team29 Mar 2022
7Inspirational Places appoints two new employees20 Apr 2022
8Profitroom appoints its inaugural customer success manager for Southern Africa03 Nov 2022
9AASA selects its chairperson and deputy chairperson for 2022-2317 Oct 2022
10Radisson Hotel Group names director for its Middle East and Africa restaurants and bars22 Mar 2022


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

South Africa Tourism, travel industry, tourism and travel

Business travel: Is it time to take a deep dive into your data?
Business travel: Is it time to take a deep dive into your data?7 hours ago
Source: Africa's Travel Indaba
Registration for Africa's Travel Indaba 2023 now open1 day ago
African airline passenger traffic surges 84.5% in October
African airline passenger traffic surges 84.5% in October8 Dec 2022
Customer convenience is now king. Here's how the travel and leisure sector can leverage this
Customer convenience is now king. Here's how the travel and leisure sector can leverage this7 Dec 2022
ESG-focused procurement in the hospitality and leisure sector
ESG-focused procurement in the hospitality and leisure sector30 Nov 2022
Here's what South Africans can expect the business travel industry to look like in 2023
Here's what South Africans can expect the business travel industry to look like in 202329 Nov 2022
ILTM Africa to showcase growing golf and LGBTQ+ tourism markets in 2023
ILTM Africa to showcase growing golf and LGBTQ+ tourism markets in 202328 Nov 2022
Eswatini drops all Covid entry restrictions
Eswatini drops all Covid entry restrictions25 Nov 2022

