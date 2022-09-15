Air Belgium launches direct route to Europe for South Africa

Air Belgium has launched its new air service between Brussels, Johannesburg and Cape Town. This marks the airline's first foray into Africa.

Flights aboard the airline’s modern A330neo will depart Brussels every Wednesday and Sunday at 7.45pm, arriving in Johannesburg at 7.15am the next day, with a continuation to Cape Town.

South Africans heading to Europe will be able to fly from Cape Town International (with a short stop in Johannesburg) or OR Tambo every Monday and Thursday. The flight offers 30 seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Class and 235 Economy Class seats.

"It is an exciting and important chapter for Air Belgium," says Niky Terzakis, Air Belgium CEO. "But we’re equally thrilled to introduce South Africans to a new airline and an alternative route – and thereby direct access to the heart of Europe."

A new gateway to Europe

According to Terzakis, Air Belgium is committed to offering passengers an experience that is affordable, comfortable, hassle-free, green, and trustworthy.

"We often talk about 'Belgitude', and our motto is 'Fly Belgian Class', which is all about bringing joy back to international travel," says Terzakis. "And while our travellers value our fun and engaging approach to travel, we also deliver what really matters: a safe, seamless journey; transparent billing (no hidden fees); and a generous luggage allowance.

"What’s more is that we offer travellers an environmentally-friendly travel option as the Airbus A330neo consumes on average 25% less fuel compared to previous generation aircraft. Lower fuel consumption also means less CO2 emitted into the atmosphere. Our aircraft offer what is best in comfort aboard: reduced noise level, mod-lighting, and state-of-the-art inflight entertainment with WiFi and internet connection throughout the flight."

"Of course, for South Africans the real drawcard is Brussels," says Terzakis. "Not only is it the gateway to Europe, with high-speed trains connecting the city to hubs like London, Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in a couple of hours, but it is also a destination in its own right, with visitors delighting in its rich heritage, food, culture and Belgian spirit."

Belgium is currently South Africa’s sixth largest trading partner as well as the Western Cape’s seventh largest European export market.

New routes and airline connections

"I welcome Air Belgium’s new triangular route between Brussels, Johannesburg and Cape Town. Whether for leisure travel or business travel, this flight will undoubtedly contribute to boosting the country’s tourism, economy and job creation," says Nomasonto Ndlovu, South African Tourism's chief operations officer. She adds that international arrivals to South Africa are increasing steadily, and each new route and connection should be celebrated.

Ndlovu adds: "We are thrilled to welcome the Air Belgium team, and it’s fitting that their first flight arrives in the middle of September, which is Tourism Month in South Africa, when we celebrate, champion, and recognise the importance of our tourism industry."