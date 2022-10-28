Industries

    Cape Town Tourism elects Wahida Parker as new board chairperson

    28 Oct 2022
    The City of Cape Town's official destination marketing organisation, Cape Town Tourism, has announced the election of Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC), as its new board chairperson.
    Source: Supplied | Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.
    Source: Supplied | Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.

    The announcement was made on Wednesday night at its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

    Other board appointments include Tracy Mkhize (general manager, CTICC), Shireen Onia (founder, ServiceGurus), and Lee-Anne Singer (marketing director, Singer Group).

    "It is both an honour and a privilege to work with such a formidable team at CTT, and to be selected by one’s peers is a tribute second to none. CTT plays an invaluable role in attracting visitors to our beautiful shores and working to ensure that our entire industry offers an experience that visitors will remember for years to come. After all, we are in the business of curating lasting and memorable memories.

    "I am all too aware of the enormous responsibility that rests on the shoulders of the CTT Board, and as its chair, I will do everything in my power to make sure that tourism succeeds for everyone in Cape Town," says Parker.

    Parker is an attorney and internationally accredited mediator and executive coach. Her background includes brand management, public relations, and marketing.

    Board members serve a three-year term of office.

    Cape Town Tourism, Cape Town Tourism, tourism industry, Table Mountain Cableway, tourism and travel

