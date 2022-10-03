Flight suspensions loom as Cape Town Airport faces jet fuel shortage

The arrival of jet fuel supply has been delayed, resulting in Cape Town International Airport having to ration fuel supply to airlines; this having a possible impact on flight schedules should emergency reserves run out before the fuel arrives.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has announced in a statement that Cape Town International Airport is experiencing further delays in receiving jet fuel due to slowed delivery times from its supplier. Rough seas are delaying the transportation of the fuel via sea vessels, Acsa said. An insider told Daily Maverick that the vessel is expected to dock [on Sunday night] with the fuel being available for use by Wednesday after transporting it to the airport and some routine testing, stabilising fuel supply by Thursday.

Mark Mclean, regional general manager at Cape Town International Airport told Daily Maverick that current jet fuel being used was left over from the last shipment and was being rationed to sustain the airport supply until the shipment arrives. Earlier [last week], the Cape Town airport had also received about two million litres of emergency jet fuel supply to sustain the airport as it awaits the vessel’s arrival.

