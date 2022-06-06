Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

RocketseedBizcommunity.comDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

ICT News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

  • Data Analyst Cape Town
  • Python Developer Cape Town
  • Software Engineer - Angular Pretoria
  • C# Developer/Azure Cloud Specialist Pretoria
  • Intermediate Full Stack PHP Developer Johannesburg
  • Frontend Vue.js Web Developer - PHP Johannesburg
  • UK Customer Service Work from home
  • Senior Professional Officer - Software Developer .Net Cape Town
  • Technical Project Manager Durban
  • Project Director Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Standard Bank head of IT engineering resigns following technical outages

    6 Jun 2022
    The Standard Bank Group announced on 3 June that its head of IT engineering Alpheus Mangale has resigned with immediate effect. The announcement was made in a statement and the news comes after technical outages have affected the bank for the past two months.
    Alpheus Mangale
    Alpheus Mangale
    An ITweb report reveals what Standard Bank said in its statement:

    “The group’s chief engineering officer, Alpheus Mangale, as the senior executive accountable for the stability of our IT systems, has resigned from the group with immediate effect. The engineering team will now report to Margaret Nienaber, the group’s chief executive for client solutions, adding to her current portfolio. Margaret Nienaber has wide and deep executive experience in all aspects of financial services.

    “Our priority has been to stabilise our systems, ensure services to our clients are fully restored, investigate and remove the causes of these outages, and demonstrate to our clients and colleagues that we are moving quickly and decisively to rebuild confidence in our systems.”

    Standard Bank suffered a major outage on 21 May due to a generic switch failure, according to ITweb's report. At the time Standard Bank SA CEO, Lungisa Fuzile, hosted an urgent media briefing to render an apology.

    According to the bank's website, Mangale joined the group in September 2017 as group chief information officer. Prior to this, he held several senior executive leadership roles at MTN South Africa, Cisco Systems South Africa and Dimension Data Middle East and Africa. In line with changes to the group’s operating model, the role changed to chief engineering officer with effect from 1 January 2021.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Standard Bank, Standard Bank Group, Lungisa Fuzile, Alpheus Mangale

    Related

    Clockwork's mentoring programme, GrowthLab, invests in young staff for comprehensive career growth
    ClockworkClockwork's mentoring programme, GrowthLab, invests in young staff for comprehensive career growth2 Jun 2022
    Source: Supplied. Mathius Ruch, co-founder and chief executive officer of CV VC; Wesley Patrick, author of the inaugural African Blockchain Report and Gideon Greaves, managing director of CV VC Africa at Davos.
    CV VC launches seed fund for African blockchain startups30 May 2022
    African mining sector set for strong growth in 2022
    African mining sector set for strong growth in 202226 May 2022
    Source: © rawpixel South African brands lead the continent in the Brand Finance Africa 150 report
    South African brands lead the African continent - again25 May 2022
    Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 shortlist
    Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 shortlist10 May 2022
    Bank on us to crowdfund small business
    Standard BankBank on us to crowdfund small business4 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz