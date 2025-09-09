South Africa
    David Hodnett takes the helm at Standard Bank South Africa

    Standard Bank Group has appointed David Hodnett as chief executive officer of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA).
    9 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied. David Hodnett, chief executive officer of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA).
    Hodnett, who currently serves as the Group’s chief risk officer (CRO) and leads its corporate affairs portfolio, brings over 30 years of leadership experience and deep institutional knowledge to his new role as chief executive officer of SBSA.

    Thabani Ndwandwe will succeed David Hodnett as the Group chief risk officer and will become a member of the Group Leadership Council. Ndwandwe will retain his SBSA CRO responsibilities. Having joined the Group in 2004, he brings two decades of experience and has demonstrated deep expertise in managing risk portfolios across multiple jurisdictions.

    Lungisa Fuzile’s role as interim chief executive officer for Africa Regions and Offshore now becomes a permanent appointment.

    Internal leadership growth

    "These key appointments demonstrate the Group’s significant depth of leadership succession pipeline," said Sim Tshabalala, chief executive officer of Standard Bank Group.

    "David has extensive experience in South Africa’s financial services sector and has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities in our Group. Since joining Standard Bank two decades ago, Thabani has shown exemplary leadership across the risk portfolio while Lungisa has a proven record of accomplishment,” adds Tshabalala.

    Standard Bank confirms that these appointments remain in line with the Group’s ongoing commitment to continue to deliver against its strategy, while developing strong internal leadership capabilities.

    The effective date of both David Hodnett and Thabani Ndwandwe’s appointments are subject to receipt of regulatory approval.

