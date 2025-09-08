Subscribe & Follow
EY 2025 Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards winners
The Awards celebrate JSE-listed South African companies that demonstrate outstanding quality in their integrated reports.
The survey's purpose is to encourage and benchmark the quality of integrated reports published by listed companies in South Africa, aiming for continuous improvement to meet the increasing demands of shareholders for decision-useful information.
The 2025 Top 10 companies
- Nedbank Group Ltd
- Redefine Properties Ltd
- Vodacom Group Ltd (up form 4th place in 2024)
- Absa Group Ltd
- Kumba Iron Ore Ltd
- Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd
- Truworths International Ltd
- Exxaro Resources Ltd
- Netcare Ltd
- Woolworths Holdings Ltd
The adjudicators praised Nedbank's report as "once again excellent in all respects" and noted its clear focus on how value is created and protected, offering a comprehensive overview of its integrated approach to value creation.
Larissa Clark, corporate reporting services leader for EY Africa, comments, “Once again, we celebrate the achievements of South African reporters who make these connections and tell their long-term value creation story particularly well in this year’s Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards.”
Stephen Ntsoane, assurance leader for EY Africa, reinforced the core message of the awards.
“Businesses that are integrating sustainability into their strategy and everyday business practices are reaping the benefits.
“This is achieved when business leaders are enabling a culture where the entire organisation is motivated and encouraged to embrace sustainable practices.
“These leaders understand that sustainability is a critical business imperative,” says Ntsoane.
Excellent ranking
In addition to the Top 10, the following companies also received an ‘Excellent’ ranking for their continued commitment and high standards in integrated reporting:
- Anglo American Platinum Ltd
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
- Bid Corporation Ltd
- Discovery Ltd
- DRDGOLD Ltd
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd
- Momentum Group Ltd
- MTN Group Ltd
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- Sappi Ltd
- Standard Bank Group Ltd
- Telkom SA SOC Ltd
The EY Excellence in Integrated Reporting survey has been commissioned for the last 14 years to encourage excellence in the quality of integrated reporting to investors and other stakeholders by South Africa’s top companies.
The reporting practices of the Top 100 JSE-listed companies are monitored and assessed in collaboration with professors from the University of Cape Town.
For all the survey results and insights, visit EY.
the full report also available on request.