EY 2025 Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards winners

Nedbank Group Ltd is the winner of the EY 2025 Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards, with Redefine Properties Ltd named the runner Up, while Vodacom Group Ltd took third place.

The Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards 2025 celebrate JSE-listed South African companies that demonstrate outstanding quality in their integrated reports.

The survey's purpose is to encourage and benchmark the quality of integrated reports published by listed companies in South Africa, aiming for continuous improvement to meet the increasing demands of shareholders for decision-useful information.

The 2025 Top 10 companies

Nedbank Group Ltd

Redefine Properties Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd (up form 4th place in 2024)

Absa Group Ltd Kumba Iron Ore Ltd

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd

Truworths International Ltd

Exxaro Resources Ltd

Netcare Ltd

Woolworths Holdings Ltd



The adjudicators praised Nedbank's report as "once again excellent in all respects" and noted its clear focus on how value is created and protected, offering a comprehensive overview of its integrated approach to value creation.

Larissa Clark, corporate reporting services leader for EY Africa, comments, “Once again, we celebrate the achievements of South African reporters who make these connections and tell their long-term value creation story particularly well in this year’s Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards.”

Stephen Ntsoane, assurance leader for EY Africa, reinforced the core message of the awards.

“Businesses that are integrating sustainability into their strategy and everyday business practices are reaping the benefits.

“This is achieved when business leaders are enabling a culture where the entire organisation is motivated and encouraged to embrace sustainable practices.

“These leaders understand that sustainability is a critical business imperative,” says Ntsoane.

Excellent ranking

In addition to the Top 10, the following companies also received an ‘Excellent’ ranking for their continued commitment and high standards in integrated reporting:

Anglo American Platinum Ltd



Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd



Bid Corporation Ltd



Discovery Ltd



DRDGOLD Ltd



Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd



Momentum Group Ltd



MTN Group Ltd



Pick n Pay Stores Ltd



Sappi Ltd

Standard Bank Group Ltd



Telkom SA SOC Ltd

The EY Excellence in Integrated Reporting survey has been commissioned for the last 14 years to encourage excellence in the quality of integrated reporting to investors and other stakeholders by South Africa’s top companies.

The reporting practices of the Top 100 JSE-listed companies are monitored and assessed in collaboration with professors from the University of Cape Town.

