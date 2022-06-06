Macrocomm, Bosch announce 4IR partnership to manufacture IoT devices locally

Macrocomm and Bosch have entered a partnership in the smart solutions sector for the development and manufacture of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors.

Sivi Moodley (left), Macrocomm Group CEO, and Buti Manamela (middle) | image supplied

IoT devices that have been researched and developed by Macrocomm, to support a range of consumer and business use cases, will be produced at Bosch’s manufacturing facility in Brits, for local and export markets.The partnership has received support and endorsement from deputy minister Buti Manamela of the Department of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation for its contribution towards local 4IR skills development and participation and inclusion in the digital economy.“This initiative will ensure that we leverage the economies of scale benefits as well as the manufacturing standards of Bosch to produce IoT devices and sensors to address challenges in the local market,” says Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm Group. “More importantly, this will also contribute to local 4IR skills development and innovation.”“IoT is changing how we live, work, and get around and this initiative is in line with our Invented for life ethos” says Frank du Plessis, regional president electrical drive at Bosch in South Africa.