Introducing SA's most affordable car: The upgraded Suzuki S-Presso

It might be small, but the upgraded S-Presso packs a lot of punch. It's like a mini SUV that is always obliging in all terrains, as the media found out, driving this diminutive beauty on tar and then on some demanding off-road terrain. I will get to the drive in a moment but the S-Presso has captured the hearts of South Africans and all because it is an affordable small car that has several bells and whistles. After its initial launch, some 14,400 units were sold right here in Mzansi. Last year, 27,618 units of this likeable car were sold. Now Suzuki SA is looking at sales in excess of 45,000 units.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

The upgrade features a new Dualjet engine fitted across the range, Isofix and ESP and lots more, including stop-starts in all models.

The question is, can you fit more fun, a smooth ride and fuel efficiency into a compact car? The answer is an emphatic yes.

The S-Presso first arrived on South African shores shortly before lockdown and has since become a top-seller in the passenger vehicle market, thanks to its high ground clearance, spacious cabin, high specification level and of course, its top-notch fuel consumption.

Fuel efficient

We drove the S-Presso up Chapman’s Peak for a very smooth and comfortable ride. Plenty of pulling power when needed. And then we took it off road, through soft sand and harsh gravel roads and the funky car was most obliging. I even managed some fish-tailing on the loose sand, without any hassles. We managed 4.6l per 100kmph combined.

Very reassuring indeed, in the face of recent petrol price hikes. At the heart of the S-Presso upgrade is the fitment of Suzuki’s Dualjet petrol engine. The new 1.0 Dualjet engine in the S-Presso (code-named K10C) is fitted with two injectors per cylinder for more efficient fuel flow to the combustion chambers. Power and torque are virtually unchanged from before (49kW at 5,500rpm and 89Nm at 3,500rpm), but fuel consumption has dropped.

Small but safe

ESP standard across the range

Two airbags on all models

Hill Hold Control added to AMT models

Suzuki knows that with great power (and great fuel consumption) comes great responsibility and so it has fitted Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) to the entire range.

Styling

There is no mistaking the S-Presso for any other compact entry-level vehicle. Its unique SUV design, 18 mm ground clearance and funky colours make it an easy vehicle to spot in any environment. For the upgraded version, Suzuki has added alloy wheels to both the GL+ and S-Edition models.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

These models now have 14” alloy wheels fitted with 165/70 rubber. The GL model has steel wheels with full-wheel covers and all models have a full-sized spare wheel. The S-Edition also has a new exterior upgrade kit, which includes the silver-coloured bumper inserts and new silver detailing on the front bumper.

Touch me

Going forward, the S-Presso GL+ will have the much-loved 7” Suzuki infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and digital vehicle alerts as standard. This system allows for touch input, and it has Bluetooth and steering wheel controls for hands-free cell phone use.

Suzuki fans who pick the S-Edition will now find a larger, 9” infotainment system installed. It has a high-resolution screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“Our slogan for the S-Presso is ‘Do You!’ as we found that it allowed young and old to do more of what they wanted to do, without breaking the budget. “For the upgraded S-Presso, we invite our Suzuki family to do even more, and we have improved and upgraded virtually every specification that has made the S-Presso one of our top-selling compact cars,” says Brendon Carpenter, Brand Marketing Manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa.

The range consists of the following models:

S-Presso 1.0 GL Manual R162,900

S-Presso 1.0 GL Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) R176,900

S-Presso 1.0 GL+ Manual R169,900

S-Presso 1.0 GL+ Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) R183,900

S-Presso 1.0 S-Edition Manual R185,900

S-Presso 1.0 S-Edition Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) R199,900

All models are available in a choice of six colours, including White, Granite Grey Metallic, Fire Red, Silky Silver Metallic, Starry Blue Pearl and the very popular Sizzle Orange.

All S-Presso models are sold with a two-year/30,000km service plan and five year/200,000km promotional mechanical warranty.