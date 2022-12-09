Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AutoTraderMiWayTiger Wheel & TyreSumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


VW says SA must end coal dependence for EVs to make sense

9 Dec 2022
South Africa must wean itself off coal if locally produced electric vehicles - a key element of the government's decarbonisation plan - are to be climate-friendly, the country head of Volkswagen said on Wednesday, 7 December.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Wealthy nations have already committed $8.5bn to help Africa's most industrialised nation cut its emissions. The South African government is seeking roughly 10 times that amount, including R128bn ($7.5bn) to fund a transition to EVs.

Introducing EVs onto the domestic market makes little sense, however, while South Africa remains dependent upon fossil fuels for power generation, Martina Biene, Volkswagen South Africa's managing director, told Reuters.

"The fundamental thing is that finally the source of power can't be coal in the long-term for us to make EVs a thing which is not only an emission-free vehicle but also helps to save the climate," she said.

South Africa produces nearly 90% of its total energy supply from coal and has struggled to implement plans for new renewables capacity.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Johannesburg, Biene said Volkswagen was counting on progress towards decarbonising the power sector to help it reach its own emissions-reduction targets.

"We want to be carbon neutral as a manufacturer, global manufacturer, by 2050 is the ultimate goal ... It only makes sense with renewable energy," she said.

Three-quarters of cars produced by South Africa's auto industry, which accounts for 5% of gross domestic product and over 100,000 jobs, are exported, mostly to European countries.

But with Britain planning to ban sales of new internal combustion vehicles from 2030 and the European Union following suit in 2035, South Africa's government has warned of an existential threat to the sector.

Biene told Reuters last month that the German automaker's South African facility would likely not produce EVs before 2035 and in the meantime would develop new markets for its petrol and diesel vehicles in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Volkswagen, electric vehicles, VW, EVs, Martina Biene

Related

Is South Africa ready to embrace the future of electric mobility?
Is South Africa ready to embrace the future of electric mobility?23 Nov 2022
Carbon credit transaction for electric mobility in Africa signed
Carbon credit transaction for electric mobility in Africa signed14 Nov 2022
VW South Africa looks to Asia, Latam as Europe shifts to EVs
VW South Africa looks to Asia, Latam as Europe shifts to EVs14 Nov 2022
#StartupStory: Zimi Charge speeds up EV charging infrastructure accessibility in SA
#StartupStory: Zimi Charge speeds up EV charging infrastructure accessibility in SA31 Oct 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Leading by example
#OrchidsandOnions: Leading by example24 Oct 2022
Ogilvy wins 25 awards at the 2022 Loeries
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy wins 25 awards at the 2022 Loeries11 Oct 2022
Ogilvy wins multiple gold on the first night of the 2022 Loerie Awards
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy wins multiple gold on the first night of the 2022 Loerie Awards7 Oct 2022
Ogilvy wins Social and Digital Agency of the Year with 31 statues
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy wins Social and Digital Agency of the Year with 31 statues5 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz