Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comM&C Saatchi AbelTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Good news for motorists as fuel price drops for August 2022

1 Aug 2022
Consumers are in for some relief this month as the Department of Minerals and Energy has announced a decrease in all grades of fuel starting from Wednesday, 3 August.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The department also announced a reduction in the price of illuminating paraffin and an increase in the price of gas.

The price adjustments are as follows:

  • Both grades of petrol will decrease by R1.32.
  • Diesel 0.05% Sulphur will cost 88c less while the price of diesel 0.005% Sulphur will decrease by 91c.
  • Wholesale illuminating paraffin will cost R1.44 less with the retail price going down by at least R1.92.
  • The maximum retail price for gas will increase by 57c

The department said one of the main factors for the reduction is the decrease in the price of Brent crude oil.

“The main contributing factors are: Less demand for crude oil due to recession concerns and a resurgence of Covid-19 in China. The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-Opec members to increase oil production. In the absence of supply constraints, crude oil prices might have decreased further.

“The average international product prices of petrol, diesel, Illuminating Paraffin and LPG have decreased during the period under review. LPG prices have increased due to higher freight rate during the period under review,” the department said.

The temporary reduction in the government’s fuel levy will fall away this month.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: fuel price, Department of Minerals and Energy



Related

Fuel price cuts for August 2022?
Fuel price cuts for August 2022?25 Jul 2022
New proposed bill could slash SA's petrol price by R9 per litre
New proposed bill could slash SA's petrol price by R9 per litre14 Jul 2022
Huge fuel price increase announced for July 2022
Huge fuel price increase announced for July 20224 Jul 2022
South Africa should consider Russian crude imports, Mantashe says
South Africa should consider Russian crude imports, Mantashe says17 Jun 2022
Fuel price hike vs higher consumption
Fuel price hike vs higher consumption3 Jun 2022
Recession fears: &quot;Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain volatile&quot;
Recession fears: "Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain volatile"19 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz