Kentucky Town comes to Cape Town: Expect a KFC gatsby and branded gear

KFC’s marketing director Grant Macpherson said, “Kentucky Town is all about celebrating the best of KFC with KFC’s greatest fans. So, this winter the pop-up will bring the heat to fans with an exciting new limited-edition menu, new limited-edition winter drip, hot new experiences and back by popular demand, more of KFC’s famous sauces. We invite all loyal chicken lovers in the Western Cape to join in and visit Kentucky Town Cape Town this winter.”
Menu: Old favourites and new additions
The limited-edition menu will include some of the most popular items from the original pop-up store, such as the Doughnut Zinger Burger and Spicy Chips flavoured with Tabasco, but the fried chicken brand will also introduce new limited-edition items.
To pay homage to the city and culture of Cape Town, the menu includes the limited-edition KFC Gatsby as well as KFC Chachos (like nachos), Simba crunch Zinger Wings, Kentucky Fried Oreos and a Midnight Mojito to close the deal. The pop-up will also be selling the 'Zinger Sauce' and the 'Dunked Sauce', so guests can take their favourite KFC sauces home with them.
Branded merch
Cape Town gentlemen can prepare their beards and moustaches for the limited release of The Colonel’s Beard Oil inspired by the secret 11 herbs and spices recipe, and for die-hard fans of the brand, KFC’s 11 Herbs and Spices Firelogs will be on sale so guests can cozy up to the famous aroma all winter.
KFC will also be introducing new winter gear including limited stock of The Colonel’s Onesie and KFC PJs in addition to long sleeve vests, tracksuit pants, hoodies and winter accessories. All proceeds from the pop-up’s gear will be donated towards the KFC Add Hope initiative to help continue to provide meals to underprivileged children in South Africa.
Activities
Various pop-up activities will allow guests to relax, have fun and win prizes. The Zinger Heat Lounge with gaming consoles, free Wi-Fi and interactive screens will create a chill zone and offers gaming fans the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Comi Con Africa as a guest of KFC.
Visitors can also make their own 'Colonel Yourself' Tees, have fun in the giant KFC Bucket booth, blend their own 11 herbs and spices secret family recipe or participate in the KFC Hot AF Wings Challenge on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays at 11:00 or 15:00 for another chance to win.
KFC will also be opening its online pop-up store, kentuckyshop.co.za
so fans can purchase the KFC sauces and a limited number of the new apparel items from 7 July.