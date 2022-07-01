Industries

    Biz Most Read Award winners June 2022

    1 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
    This month congratulations and coronations go to the following contributors whose fresh, relevant content was among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in June 2022.
    Biz Most Read Award winners June 2022

    Business communications strategy continues to evolve into increasingly creative directions. Leading the way this month are:

    The Biz Most Read Award winners | June 2022

    Biz Press Office newsroom publishers enjoy a My Account dashboard console which allows for the accurate monitoring and tracking of the performance of their content-marketing activity from the minute the release is published, enabling them to adjust tactically to see what works.

    Make sure every word of your content counts and reaches the right targeted professional audiences daily in the business-to-business media space. Talk to one of our business content development managers.

    Game of thrones: Why content is king, but context is queen
    Game of thrones: Why content is king, but context is queen

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com 25 May 2022


    About Biz Press Office newsrooms - Where over 400 of SA’s top companies and organisations share the 'why' of what they do. Publish, promote and prolong front-page exposure for brand communications in the heart of the business media in one or more of 19 industries on Bizcommunity. Sharing your brand stories via a newsroom can empower and inspire others, while giving more mileage and exposure for your company, client brands and stakeholders, plus you get all the data stats on your releases to add to case studies and client reports, assisting with SEO and getting picked up by the media, all contributing to your company’s reputation, status and value. We love to help you look for ways to make your business content stand out, so feel free to talk to us any time about best newsroom management practice. More info.


    Read more: Bizcommunity.com, press office, Biz Most Read Awards

