Next generation Ebony+Ivory expands agency in Western Cape

Ebony+Ivory, an agency which delivers campaigns for brands across South Africa and other markets that includes the UK, China, India, and Europe has invested in growth of advertising and media companies and professionals based in the Western Cape, as it launches a new office in the region.

Mark Middleton leads Ebony+Ivory Cape Town, an integrated advertising and media agency committed to contributing to growth and new opportunities.

Director of the Level 1 BEE accredited agency with a 52-year heritage as an integrated agency, Nombini Mehlomakulu believes the expansion to Cape Town gives Ebony+Ivory presence in the right location, at the right time, so that it can reach and service clients based there.As an agency that delivers connected insights, strategy, creative and media to make marketing and communications ends meet through a seamless campaign experience, she feels that it is important to be on the ground and to connect with the clients and people in the region.“At Ebony+Ivory, we have a strong belief in nurturing client relationships and delivering results, each and every time and with a dedicated and tight team on the ground in the Western Cape, this allows us to cut our cloth accordingly and adapt to the current markets,” she adds.Mark Middleton, who has grown his Through the Line advertising career in client service at Ebony+Ivory has been appointed to grow the new regional office.Being ambitious and entrepreneurial, he brings a drive for high pace delivery to clients, and with this energy, sheds some light on some of the people he has met within the Cape-based industry saying, “The individuals whom we have met are very creative thinkers and we look forward to seeing what opportunities and new thinking will come from co-creation with them.”With the notable migration of people to the Western Cape recently Mark adds that the local team wants to make sure that Ebony+Ivory delivers top-class campaigns to brand teams and marketers for their companies when they move down here. Moreover, with clients like Sephaku, Discovery Food Network and Kreepy Krauly, and a vision to build people and the brands they build across the African continent, Ebony+Ivory looks forward to its newfrom the Western Cape.