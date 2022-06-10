Subscribe to daily business and company news across 19 industries

Mzansi's most-loved fast-food brand, Chicken Licken, is looking to find a South African man his soul mate

Meet Jamie, a 31-year-old musician from Soweto, who loves music, travel, anime, good times, and good vibes. Playing himself, he appears in Chicken Licken's latest Love Me Tender Burger TV ad as someone looking for love.