"Spontaneity was the true inspiration" Howard Audio's one take wonder

Some of our favourite music briefs are where inspiration from the visual images are essential. And what inspiration we had for the latest Nedbank Private Wealth campaign. Conceived by Joe Public and shot beautifully by Karien Cherry of Giant Films, each of the three spots was shot in just one take with no edits.
Adam Howard explains: “I loved that Karien rehearsed and filmed each commercial in just one continuous shot. I decided that the music needed to accompany the picture and played in one take – live – with no edits. I played around with different emotive piano themes but it was the very first idea I laid down that became the soundtrack for the campaign. Spontaneity was the true inspiration.” All audio post and final mix were also crafted at Howard Audio.