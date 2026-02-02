The logistics sector ended 2025 under pressure

We are pleased to share the latest edition of the Ctrack Transport and Freight Index (TFI), published quarterly to provide a clear view of key trends and performance metrics across South Africa’s logistics and freight landscape.

Compiled in collaboration with independent economist Elize Kruger, the Index offers reliable and objective insight into the movement of goods across the economy. Distributed to industry stakeholders, partners, and media outlets, it continues to serve as a trusted reference point for logistics and freight analysis.

Highlights from the Q4 2025 report (published January 2026)

Momentum softened in Q4 After rising in seven of the nine months to September 2025, the Ctrack TFI lost momentum in Q4 and ended the year at 117.1, still 2.8% higher year-on-year. Quarterly contractions were recorded across all sectors, except rail and air freight.

2025 performance was mixed across sub-sectors For calendar year 2025, the overall logistics sector declined 1.9% compared to 2024. Road freight (-4.5%), pipeline transport (-3.1%) and storage and handling (-2.3%) contracted, while air freight (+7.2%), rail freight (+3.7%) and sea freight (+3.9%) recorded growth.

Air freight remained the standout performer The air freight index increased by 7.2% in 2025, supported by strong underlying activity, including a 10.3% increase in cargo load on planes.

Sea freight showed recovery, despite a weaker Q4 Consolidated port throughput improved in 2025, with container throughput rising 3.2%, bulk cargo up 4.4%, and vehicle throughput up 15.0%. However, the sea freight index declined 10.8% in Q4 versus Q3, partly due to weather-related disruption at the Port of Cape Town. The report also notes progress toward a new operating model at Durban Pier 2, with formal management transitioning to the new entity effective 1 January 2026.

Rail freight continued to improve Rail freight recorded another year of growth, with the rail sub-component increasing 3.7% in 2025. Rail freight payload rose 4.0% year-to-October, and rail’s share of total freight payload improved to 15.2% in October 2025.

Structural reforms are starting to form a base for future growthProgress on reforms, particularly in rail and ports, is expected to support improved efficiency over time, reduce transport costs, and strengthen export potential, although the report notes that implementation will take time.

We trust this report provides a valuable perspective as you navigate ongoing developments in South Africa’s transport and logistics sectors.

The full report and accompanying graphs can be seen here.



