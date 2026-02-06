Art Directors Club launches free to enter Dreamina AI category

The global Art Directors Club has revealed the jury for its newly introduced ADC AI Visual Design – Dreamina AI category, a first for the 105th ADC Annual Awards, spotlighting creative work at the cutting edge of generative visual design.

The category, made possible by ADC’s exclusive partnership with Dreamina AI, part of ByteDance, recognises evolving creative craft and honours modern creators who are using AI as a creative partner to expand the boundaries of visual expression. There is no fee to enter.

The jury for the new category includes:

Salma Aboukar, AI Design Partner, Silverside AI, London

Lars Bastholm, Founder, CCO, Bastholm Creative Consulting, Copenhagen

Ana Gomez Bernaus, Associate Creative Director, Buck, Los Angeles.

Taryn Crouthers, CEO, Spaceship, New York

Andrew Dobbie, Founder, CEO, MadeBrave, Glasgow

Fera, AI Filmmaker, Creative Technologist, Co-Founder, Mashed Potatoes AI, Lisbon

Sherina Florence, Founder, Chief Creative Architect, IABM, London

Stan Haanappel, Lead Designer, Partner, Studio Dumbar/DEPT, Rotterdam

Lauren Indovina, Director, Visual Artist, House of Indovina, Los Angeles

Manjula Nadkarni, Founder, CEO, Yuni, San Francisco

Tim Rodgers, Founder, Ace Workflow, New York

Iain Tait, Founder, Food Arts and Technology, London

Natalia Talkowska, CEO, NATALKA, London

Wesley ter Haar, Chief AI & Revenue Officer, Monks, Amsterdam

Jury selection reflects the category's core mission: to evaluate AI-assisted work through a lens of creative intentionality, craft, and conceptual strength, beyond technical execution alone.

Human judgment

“Selecing the jury for this category was about credibility, not novelty,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We intentionally brought together creative leaders who understand craft, concept, and cultural relevance first, and who also have real, hands-on experience working with AI as part of a professional creative process. This jury reflects ADC’s belief that AI work should be judged by the same rigorous standards that have defined great design for more than a century, with clarity of idea, creative intent, and human judgment at the center.”

Deadline for free entry in the new category is 16 March 2026, with no extension. Top winners will be awarded as follows:

One first-place winner – ADC Gold Cube and $6,000 cash prize

Three second-place winners – ADC Silver Cube and $4,000 cash prize each

Six third-prize winners – ADC Bronze Cube and $2,000 cash prize each

Brief and entry form here.