Art Directors Club launches free to enter Dreamina AI category
The category, made possible by ADC’s exclusive partnership with Dreamina AI, part of ByteDance, recognises evolving creative craft and honours modern creators who are using AI as a creative partner to expand the boundaries of visual expression. There is no fee to enter.
The jury for the new category includes:
- Salma Aboukar, AI Design Partner, Silverside AI, London
- Lars Bastholm, Founder, CCO, Bastholm Creative Consulting, Copenhagen
- Ana Gomez Bernaus, Associate Creative Director, Buck, Los Angeles.
- Taryn Crouthers, CEO, Spaceship, New York
- Andrew Dobbie, Founder, CEO, MadeBrave, Glasgow
- Fera, AI Filmmaker, Creative Technologist, Co-Founder, Mashed Potatoes AI, Lisbon
- Sherina Florence, Founder, Chief Creative Architect, IABM, London
- Stan Haanappel, Lead Designer, Partner, Studio Dumbar/DEPT, Rotterdam
- Lauren Indovina, Director, Visual Artist, House of Indovina, Los Angeles
- Manjula Nadkarni, Founder, CEO, Yuni, San Francisco
- Tim Rodgers, Founder, Ace Workflow, New York
- Iain Tait, Founder, Food Arts and Technology, London
- Natalia Talkowska, CEO, NATALKA, London
- Wesley ter Haar, Chief AI & Revenue Officer, Monks, Amsterdam
Jury selection reflects the category's core mission: to evaluate AI-assisted work through a lens of creative intentionality, craft, and conceptual strength, beyond technical execution alone.
Human judgment
“Selecing the jury for this category was about credibility, not novelty,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We intentionally brought together creative leaders who understand craft, concept, and cultural relevance first, and who also have real, hands-on experience working with AI as part of a professional creative process. This jury reflects ADC’s belief that AI work should be judged by the same rigorous standards that have defined great design for more than a century, with clarity of idea, creative intent, and human judgment at the center.”
Deadline for free entry in the new category is 16 March 2026, with no extension. Top winners will be awarded as follows:
- One first-place winner – ADC Gold Cube and $6,000 cash prize
- Three second-place winners – ADC Silver Cube and $4,000 cash prize each
- Six third-prize winners – ADC Bronze Cube and $2,000 cash prize each
Brief and entry form here.