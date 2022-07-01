Industries

    Goethe-Institut Project Space open for proposals

    1 Jul 2022
    The Goethe-Institut in Johannesburg calls for proposals for the 2023 edition of the Goethe-Institut Project Space (GPS), a multi-disciplinary roving project space support programme for South Africa.
    Supplied. GPS supports work realised in any part of South Africa; ranging from workshops to exhibitions, events and performances; in any discipline including visual art, performing arts, film, music or combinations of aforementioned forms
    GPS grants seed funding of up to R 70,000 per project to artistic projects that are realised in South Africa between February and November 2023. Deadline for applications is 12 September 2022.

    The programme supports work realised in any part of South Africa; ranging from workshops to exhibitions, events and performances; in any discipline including visual art, performing arts, film, music or combinations of aforementioned forms.

    A non-commercial, artist-centred free platform


    GPS is envisioned as a non-commercial, artist-centred free platform, designed to support not only the artists and their projects, but also the many structures, spaces and festivals that currently exist and need partnerships of this nature in order to continue their work. GPS enables creators in all artistic disciplines to select the space and infrastructure they wish to work with. If awarded, a GPS grant would support both the hosting space and the project itself.

    GPS signals a move to decentralise; supporting smaller, less institutional and non-commercial spaces, and privileging those situated outside of the large metropoles of South Africa.

    Practitioners will be able to produce their work locally with a partner of their choice and a GPS grant. An independent jury of arts professionals, selected by the Goethe-Institut for their expertise in the field of independent art projects, is responsible for the selection of projects that will be supported in 2022.

    GPS forms part of the Goethe-Institut’s programme that promotes intercultural engagement through fostering dialogue and exchange in the arts. GPS was conceived succeeding on the GoetheOnMain space, which was based at Arts On Main in Johannesburg from May 2009 to November 2016.

    Apply here.
