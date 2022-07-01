Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryJoe Public UnitedHot 102.7FMPublisher's ToolboxDentsuTBWAMediaHeads 360Bizcommunity.comDMASAMotsepe AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaNahana Communications GroupeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaFox Networks GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CSI News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Search jobs

Africa


What about the Boys initiative to fight GBV launches

1 Jul 2022
The What About The Boys initiative, to curb Gender-Based Violence (GBV), was launched yesterday at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
Supplied. From the left to right: MD Primestars - Martin Stewart, head of business -The Foschini Group (Markham) - Jenni Lee, Markham head of marketing- Nicol Rademeyer and COO Primestars - Nkosinathi Moshoana at the launch of the What About The Boys initiative at the JSE
Supplied. From the left to right: MD Primestars - Martin Stewart, head of business -The Foschini Group (Markham) - Jenni Lee, Markham head of marketing- Nicol Rademeyer and COO Primestars - Nkosinathi Moshoana at the launch of the What About The Boys initiative at the JSE

The initiative plans to reach as many as 10,000 boys to start and comes three years after the national outcry to end GBV following the murder of 19-year-old student Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019.

According to South African crime statistics for last year, of the 902 women murdered between October to December, 232 were directly linked to domestic violence.

Statistics South Africa’s Crimes Against Women in South Africa report of 2021 paints a grim picture of the plight facing the country, suggesting that one in five South African women had experienced violence at the hands of their partners, and in 2015, the country’s femicide rate was nearly four times that of global figures.

Challenging toxic masculinity


What About The Boys is run by Primestars - a company that focuses on youth development through the use of educational theatre - alongside Markhams, part of The Foschini Group.

“The growing incidents of GBV have compelled us to take a stand alongside Primestars,” says Nicol Rademeyer, Markham’s head of marketing.

“As a prominent men’s brand in South Africa, we believe that the future of the country is dependent on a nation of good men, who know right from wrong and challenge toxic masculinity to protect those who often cannot protect themselves by speaking out against violence inflicted on women and children,” explains Rademeyer.

Creating a better world


Markham’s involvement in the fight against GBV is part of the company’s drive to create a better world.

As a company, it has pledged to the message of Help! Don’t harm!; an expression to foster discussions around raising a nation of good men who stand against GBV in the fight for a better South Africa.

The expression forms part of the company’s three-pillar strategy to tackle violence, beginning with creating better men for the future.

This is followed by protection, which focuses on protecting people from harm, while the third, educate to empower, spotlights early childhood development.

“This is why three years ago we decided to stand up - not only for women and children - but for a better South Africa. Within five days of Uyinene’s murder, we launched our ‘Help! Don't Harm!’ campaign and pledged our assistance to help change the future of South Africa,” he says.

To date, the campaign has raised over R6,3m for social upliftment initiatives through the sale of masks and fashion merchandise.

Joko, Powa help GBV survivors gain skills through #EndDomesticSilence initiative
Joko, Powa help GBV survivors gain skills through #EndDomesticSilence initiative

24 Jun 2022


Join the fight against GBV


“We are pleased that there are initiatives such as these and we hope that it helps reshape the minds of boys into what real masculinity is,” says Rademeyer.

We believe that all boys, and men, should be comfortable expressing their emotions in healthy ways and be taught what it means to be a good man. And that means standing up for what is right, displaying a righteous character and becoming the role model that so many boys in the country desperately need,” concludes Rademeyer.

Markham urges other corporates to join the fight against GBV by partnering with the What About The Boys initiative in the hopes that the greater the collaborative efforts the more boys the campaign can reach, and the better standing the country will find itself in for future generations.
NextOptions
Read more: gender-based violence, Nicol Rademeyer, GBV, Markhams, Primestars

Related

Joko, Powa help GBV survivors gain skills through #EndDomesticSilence initiative
Joko, Powa help GBV survivors gain skills through #EndDomesticSilence initiative24 Jun 2022
Source: © design company
Retail radio breaking new ground in reaching audiences26 Apr 2022
Creating safe spaces for gender-based violence victims - support and empowerment
Gordon Institute of Business ScienceCreating safe spaces for gender-based violence victims - support and empowerment24 Jan 2022
PMG challenges businesses to help combat GBV
Provantage Media GroupPMG challenges businesses to help combat GBV17 Dec 2021
DStv BoxOffice reveals Every Day Is Halloween For Women campaign to help fight gender-based violence
DStvDStv BoxOffice reveals Every Day Is Halloween For Women campaign to help fight gender-based violence15 Dec 2021
Mafahle Mareletse, managing director, Avon Turkey, Middle East & Africa. Source: Supplied
Avon donates R600k to local NGOs supporting GBV survivors10 Dec 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz