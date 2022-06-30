Entries open 30 June for an unforgettable Assegai and Echos Awards collaborative season

South Africa's Assegai Awards and America's almost one-century-old Echo Awards are pooling their combined multi-decade expertise to ensure an unforgettable Assegai Awards experience in 2022.
Entries open on Thursday, 30 June 2022, and all African and southern African marketers, advertisers, and related industry professionals are urged to secure their place at the revamped, international-flavoured Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards.
Not only have the Assegais partnered with the 93-year-old Echo Awards of the New York-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA), but the DMASA recently announced that award entries can now be submitted according to business sectors. This move is in line with the new Echo-style entry format.
Marketers across the following sectors can submit their entries from 30 June 2022: automotive; business products and services; consumer products; food and beverage; health; non-profit; publishing, media, entertainment and sports; retail; travel and hospitability; technology and communication and utilities.
“For the Assegai Awards 2022, we’ve got a new way to enter that appeals to more local marketers, more international judges and a much deeper relationship with the ANA - the absolute best in the business - that we are itching to reveal more about. We can’t wait to see SA marketing’s movers and shakers in November,” says David Dickens, DMASA CEO.
Dickens reminded entrants of the important fact that Gold Assegai award category winners can also elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award.
The DMASA has been hosting southern Africa’s premier integrated IDM awards annually for the past 24 years and 2022 is the first year the Association has made such bold moves to internationalise the event.
“After two frustrating years, southern African marketers are coming in from the Covid cold and the enthusiasm to reconnect locally and globally is palpable. The DMASA is pleased to play an enabling role as we forge new alliances at home and around the world,” Dickens said.
The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year. Exceptional campaign results will be showcased and rewarded at the Assegai Awards Gala evening on 10 November 2022.
More information can be found at www.assegaiawards.co.za
.