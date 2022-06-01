Primedia and Paramount partnership paves the way for broader audience reach

Primedia Group (Primedia), the owner of a broad portfolio of broadcasting and out-of-home assets, has entered into a strategic partnership with Paramount Global (Paramount), formerly ViacomCBS, providing clients and partners with a compelling audience engagement solution, that considerably broadens reach.

Lindile Xoko

Strini Naicker

The industry-leading collaboration between prominent media brands, Primedia and Paramount - the first of its kind in South Africa - is a natural evolution in delivering a multi-platform content strategy in a highly competitive and dynamic environment. This partnership brings together the powerful and popular mass mediums of television and radio, presenting attractive, integrated solutions for clients and partners. What it further enables is the ability to leverage a more engaging mix of advertising channels that reaches a broader audience base – all of which will be very valuable in unlocking greater commercial value for clients and partners.says Lindile Xoko, chief revenue officer, Primedia Broadcasting.The growth of radio and the prevalence of television - and increasingly, streaming - amplifies the need to create audience-led solutions that offer a diverse channel solution where content is king. This game-changing collaboration is a significant step forward for Primedia and Paramount, as both brands continue to offer diverse content, a streaming model, mix of platforms and reach - all in response to the evolving, media consumption patterns of audiences.adds Strini Naicker, vice president of commercial and content distribution for Paramount in Africa.Speaking on Primedia’s commitment towards driving inclusive access, Xoko concludes;