    Warc Awards for Effectiveness shortlist announced

    1 Jun 2022
    The first three shortlists for the Warc Awards for Effectiveness have been announced.
    Jury chairs Akira Mitsumasu, Antonia Wade and Michael Flatt
    Jury chairs Akira Mitsumasu, Antonia Wade and Michael Flatt

    Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2022 is a global competition launched in 2021 in association with Lions, awarding the best marketing campaigns that deliver business results.

    Each category has been judged by its own high-calibre international jury, who have applied the Warc/Lions Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the Warc/Lions B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique tools providing a consistent approach and global language to benchmark effectiveness.

    Chiara Manco, commissioning editor of case studies at Warc, said, “Following the first stage of our rigorous judging process, for which the universal frameworks of the Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders were applied, we are delighted to announce the first three of six shortlists. We see a wide range of global and local brands across different categories shortlisted for this year’s WARC Awards for Effectiveness.”

    Business-to-Business


    Judging effective campaigns from one business targeting another, the jury, chaired by Antonia Wade, Global CMO, PwC, UK, has shortlisted a total of seven entries, including three global campaigns and entries from Australia, China, India and the UK.

    Shortlisted brands include Ikea, Lexmark, Maersk and Meesho.

    See the full shortlist here.

    Collaboration and Culture


    Awarding strategies and instances of brands entering or impacting on culture that can demonstrate a business outcome, the jury chaired by Michael Flatt, director, Global Integrated Marketing, Xbox, UK, have shortlisted 14 entries.

    The US leads with seven entries shortlisted, followed by New Zealand with two. Costa Rica, Lebanon and the United Kingdom have one each, and there are two regional campaigns for MENA and North America.

    Shortlisted brands include 7-Eleven, Aldi, Extra, MacDonald’s, Oreo, Samsung Galaxy and Tourism New Zealand.

    See the full shortlist here.

    Hervé de Clerck, dream leader at Act Responsible and David Tiltman, SVP content, Warc and Act'ive partner
    Warc and Act Responsible release The Good Report

    6 Apr 2022


    Customer Experience


    Campaigns for Hershey, Michelob Ultra, Pizza Hut and Spotify are among the nine entries from seven markets – Australia, Canada, China, India, Saudi Arabia, The Philippines, USA – that have made the shortlist.

    Awarding new ways of engaging with consumers and innovative experiences created to connect and immerse on the path to commercial success, the category was judged by a panel of ten experts chaired by Akira Mitsumasu, vice president, CX, Data Analytics and Global Marketing, Japan Airlines, Japan.

    See the full shortlist here.

    The remaining shortlists for the Brand Purpose, Instant Impact and Sustained Growth categories will be announced on 8 June.

    The winners of the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards for each of the six categories will be announced throughout the day on 23 June on the Warc website. The Grands Prix winners will be revealed during the Effectiveness Show, broadcast online by Cannes Lions at the end of the same day.


