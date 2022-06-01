Industries

    Biz Most Read Award winners May 2022

    1 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
    Following last month's inaugural Biz Most Read Awards, coronations to the following top three most read company press releases as published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in May 2022.
    Biz Most Read Award winners May 2022The Biz Most Read Awards rewards and encourages publisher brands and newsroom managers to track their success in the ever-evolving business communications strategy arena.

    The Biz Most Read Award winners | May 2022

    Duke Advertising appoints new MD - Duke
    Wavemaker South Africa appoints Thami Kwidini as commercial director - Wavemaker South Africa
    TV advertising embraces digital in Kantar's Creative Effectiveness Awards 2022 - Kantar

    About Biz Press Office newsrooms

    Where over 400 of SA’s top companies and organisations share the 'why' of what they do. Publish, promote and prolong front page exposure for brand communications in the heart of the business media in one or more of 19 industries on Bizcommunity. Sharing your brand stories via a newsroom can empower and inspire others, while giving more mileage and exposure for your company, client brands and stakeholders, plus you get all the data stats on your releases to add to case studies and client reports, assisting with SEO and getting picked up by the media, all contributing to your company’s reputation, status and value. We love to help you look for ways to make your business content stand out, so feel free to talk to us any time about best newsroom management practice. More info.

