    Africa


    Duke Advertising appoints new MD

    10 May 2022
    Issued by: DUKE
    Duke Advertising is pleased to announce the promotion of Zanele Zwane from her role of business unit director, to that of managing director. Zwane takes over from Aileen Sauerman who has opted to take some time off to focus on her role as mother to her two young children.
    Duke Advertising appoints new MD
    “I fully support Aileen’s decision to spend time with her family during this crucial period in their lives, and hope that she rejoins the Duke Group at a later stage. Aileen will be sorely missed. I am also confident in Zanele’s ability to take the lead at Duke Advertising. She has proven herself to be an invaluable member of the team during the time she has been with us.” says Wayne Naido, CEO of Duke Group.

    Zwane has over 16 years’ experience in the area of marketing and advertising, having worked across territories on brands such as Coca Cola, Vodacom, MTN, AbinBev, Massmart, Nedbank, LG, Guiness Africa, Procter & Gamble, Kimberley Clark and British Petroleum, to name a few. She is committed to delivering service excellence and enjoys a reputation for ensuring complete customer satisfaction.

    “I am really excited about the opportunity to lead the team Duke Advertising. This is an exciting time for the Duke Group, and I am looking forward to delivering on the strategy and vision for the business,” says Zwane.

    “Zanele is a proactive leader with refined business acumen and exemplary people skills. She has worked with teams to achieve organisational objectives, increase productivity and enhance employee morale. We are excited to see what she brings to her new role,” adds Naidoo.

    DUKE
    DUKE is an integrated marketing and communications group encompassing DUKE Advertising, Mark1 and Positive Dialogue Communications. Our core function is helping contender brands transform and thrive in challenging times.
