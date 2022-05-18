Wavemaker South Africa appoints Thami Kwidini as commercial director

Wavemaker South Africa, a division of Wavemaker Global - a top five global media network, has appointed Thami Kwidini as its new commercial director. Thami stepped into this position on 1 May.

A qualified chartered accountant, Thami first joined the Wavemaker team as the head of commercial finance, in December 2019, shortly before Covid-19 forced the country into lockdown. In this unpredictable time, Thami demonstrated his ability to adapt in the face of a dynamic environment by providing comprehensive support to Wavemaker’s clients, while simultaneously putting together winning commercial models for the Telkom, and Tiger Brands business pitch. Thami also led the commercial pitch on Friesland Campina in which Wavemaker won and consolidated the account in Nigeria, Ghana, and Ivory Coast. Most recently, he put together a winning commercial model for the Danone business pitch covering Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. In addition, Thami is responsible for commercial negotiations on new and existing clients.“Thami is an integral part of Wavemaker’s success story,” says Merissa Himraj, Wavemaker CEO SSA. “I am thrilled to announce his evolving role, which sees him use his strategic commercial prowess to steer our client portfolio and provide oversight on key sub-Sahara African markets. He is a true asset to the business, and we look forward to the strides he will continue to make in this role change.”Thami boasts extensive financial experience and valuable business acumen. He is passionate about market sensing and intelligence and using this insight to inform impactful customer-centric strategies.Currently, Thami is pursuing his MBA through the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) with specific interest in strategy and general management, negotiation and deal-making, dynamic innovation, scenario planning and strategic thinking, strategy and innovation, and customer-centric strategy modules. “I am thoroughly enjoying this transformational journey, it is really challenging my way of thinking and equipping me with skills to better navigate a complex and dynamic environment. I am also grateful to Wavemaker for creating an environment that is conducive to everyone’s growth,” he says. Thami considers the GIBS MBA as critical in developing a sense of resilience and future fitness.