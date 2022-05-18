Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

OliverAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingWavemakerYehBaby DigitalClockworkOrnicoVicinity MediaSocial PlacesOFM RadioThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyWunderman ThompsonGrey AfricaGrapevine CommunicationsBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Intern Junior - Publishing Johannesburg
  • Editorial Business Journalist Cape Town
  • Journalist Nelspruit
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
  • Online Business News Editor - Marketing & Media Cape Town
  • Manager - Executive Communication Stellenbosch
  • Mid Video Editor Stellenbosch
  • Junior Verkoopsverteenwoordiger Pretoria
  • Senior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Junior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Wavemaker South Africa appoints Thami Kwidini as commercial director

    18 May 2022
    Issued by: Wavemaker
    Wavemaker South Africa, a division of Wavemaker Global - a top five global media network, has appointed Thami Kwidini as its new commercial director. Thami stepped into this position on 1 May.
    A qualified chartered accountant, Thami first joined the Wavemaker team as the head of commercial finance, in December 2019, shortly before Covid-19 forced the country into lockdown. In this unpredictable time, Thami demonstrated his ability to adapt in the face of a dynamic environment by providing comprehensive support to Wavemaker’s clients, while simultaneously putting together winning commercial models for the Telkom, and Tiger Brands business pitch. Thami also led the commercial pitch on Friesland Campina in which Wavemaker won and consolidated the account in Nigeria, Ghana, and Ivory Coast. Most recently, he put together a winning commercial model for the Danone business pitch covering Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. In addition, Thami is responsible for commercial negotiations on new and existing clients.

    “Thami is an integral part of Wavemaker’s success story,” says Merissa Himraj, Wavemaker CEO SSA. “I am thrilled to announce his evolving role, which sees him use his strategic commercial prowess to steer our client portfolio and provide oversight on key sub-Sahara African markets. He is a true asset to the business, and we look forward to the strides he will continue to make in this role change.”

    Thami boasts extensive financial experience and valuable business acumen. He is passionate about market sensing and intelligence and using this insight to inform impactful customer-centric strategies.

    Currently, Thami is pursuing his MBA through the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) with specific interest in strategy and general management, negotiation and deal-making, dynamic innovation, scenario planning and strategic thinking, strategy and innovation, and customer-centric strategy modules. “I am thoroughly enjoying this transformational journey, it is really challenging my way of thinking and equipping me with skills to better navigate a complex and dynamic environment. I am also grateful to Wavemaker for creating an environment that is conducive to everyone’s growth,” he says. Thami considers the GIBS MBA as critical in developing a sense of resilience and future fitness.

    NextOptions
    Wavemaker
    One global family, positively provoking growth for our clients and our people. #GrowFearless Bound by our Purchase Journey obsession we help clients translate audience behaviors and insights into smart decisions today, for a prosperous tomorrow.
    Read more: Merissa Himraj, Wavemaker

    Related

    Wavemaker South Africa bids farewell to Pick n Pay as the retailer moves media services in-house
    WavemakerWavemaker South Africa bids farewell to Pick n Pay as the retailer moves media services in-house1 Mar 2022
    Merissa Himraj set to take the reins of major media house Wavemaker South Africa in 2022
    WavemakerMerissa Himraj set to take the reins of major media house Wavemaker South Africa in 20222 Dec 2021
    Shaun Frazao appointed as strategy partner at Wavemaker Worldwide in London
    WavemakerShaun Frazao appointed as strategy partner at Wavemaker Worldwide in London13 Oct 2021
    Source:
    All the winners from the Most Awards 20218 Sep 2021
    The power of a healthy working environment
    WavemakerThe power of a healthy working environment3 Sep 2021
    Wavemaker's business unit director shares her top tips on working with global brands
    WavemakerWavemaker's business unit director shares her top tips on working with global brands27 Jul 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz