Wavemaker launches brand diagnostic tool

Wavemaker South Africa has launched its CX Journey solution. This diagnostic tool has been designed to provide brands with actionable insights into their performance throughout the customer purchase journey.

“Today’s consumer requirements and behaviours are continually evolving. Brands must understand the nuances of engagement across all touchpoints to adapt to market needs. CX Journey incorporates insights from live data sources in conjunction with proprietary datasets to provide a comprehensive view of brand and competitor performance,” says Tammy Wil-son-Schultz, chief strategy officer at Wavemaker South Africa.

The tool scores brand performance and identifies strengths and weaknesses across several metrics at different journey stages. It combines data from WPP BAV, the largest global brand equity survey, along with Choreograph Momentum’s extensive database of purchase-journey data, Captify’s search data, and Google Trends’ shopping search insights. Wavemaker plans to incorporate additional data sources soon to provide South African companies with the most comprehensive view of their brand positioning.

Companies are continually looking for ways to refine their strategies and improve their engagement across a multi-faceted consumer journey. Being able to access real-time, data-driven insights on a brand’s performance is a powerful enabler for making more informed decisions to drive growth and gain a much-needed competitive advantage.

“Brands need immediate access to the performance of their campaigns. This knowledge provides them with the means to be more effective and create more responsive strategies that align with market dynamics and consumer expectations,” says Tammy Wilson-Schultz.

Advanced tools like CX Journey reflect the broader market need for solutions that provide a better understanding of brand performance when it comes to the customer journey.



