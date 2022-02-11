Reflecting on Mental Health Awareness Month at Wavemaker South Africa

October marked Mental Health Awareness Month, an important time to focus on mental well-being, especially in the workplace. At Wavemaker South Africa, employees shared their personal approaches to mental health, offering insights into how they manage stress and support one another.

For many employees, mental health starts with simple, personal routines. “Nothing lifts my spirit up like a Seattle coffee,” shares Anzel Heunes, who also finds balance by taking breaks and enjoying some downtime with music or TV. Jared Jacobs values outdoor time, saying, “Going for long walks and spending time in social settings helps to settle my mind.” Candice Robertson uses calming routines like “taking a moment to breathe, having tea, and listening to music.”

Cordelia Moyo finds peace in nature: “Horse riding provides a sense of comfort and escape, allowing me to connect with nature and find peace.” Kgalalelo Khoathela emphasises a healthy lifestyle: “Regular exercise, a healthy diet, and adequate sleep are essential for emotional regulation and well-being.” For Christa Kruger, managing director of Wavemaker SA, spending time with family is grounding: “Sitting on the floor with my child and building Lego robots is my go-to for mental well-being.”

Supporting one another is a strong theme among Wavemaker employees. “Sometimes, people just need a sounding board,” shares Jacobs, who makes himself available to listen to colleagues. Robertson suggests taking moments to step back with a friend: “When feeling overwhelmed, it’s important to step away, go for a walk, and clear your mind.”

Moyo emphasises active listening and regular check-ins: “I provide a judgment-free space for colleagues to express themselves and regularly check in to show they are not alone.” Kholofelo Makgopa adds that being a good listener is essential in offering support: “I lend a hand if I can and ensure my colleagues feel heard.”

The importance of mental health resonates deeply with the team. Jacobs highlights the amount of time spent at work, saying, “We spend a third of our lives at work, and if you’re not at peace there, it impacts your life.” Heunes believes in looking out for one another: “You might see an issue before someone else does and can lend support when it’s needed.”

Moyo views mental health as integral to productivity: “Mental health is crucial as it directly impacts individual well-being and productivity. When we care for each other, we create a resilient and harmonious workplace.” Kruger emphasises the need for balance in high-stress environments: “None of us are machines. Taking time out is essential, and that’s why initiatives like WPP’s mental health day are so important.”

Mental health is a journey that must be supported by both individual and collective efforts. At Wavemaker South Africa, fostering an environment where well-being is prioritised allows the team to thrive both personally and professionally.



