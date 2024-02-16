Industries

    Wavemaker South Africa’s CEO, Merissa Himraj voted as Most Admired Professional by Scopen Awards

    Issued by Wavemaker
    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024
    Wavemaker South Africa is proud to announce that our fearless and esteemed CEO, Merissa Himraj has been voted as the Most Admired Media Agency Professional. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Merissa's exceptional leadership, expertise, and contribution to the media space.
    Wavemaker South Africa’s CEO, Merissa Himraj
    Wavemaker South Africa’s CEO, Merissa Himraj

    The selection process for the Most Admired Media Agency Professional involved a comprehensive evaluation of various criteria, including industry impact, thought leadership, innovation, and influence. Merissa emerged as the clear choice earning the admiration of industry experts and peers at this year's Scopen Awards.

    The Scopen Award recognises marketing professionals who have remarkably contributed to the improvement, innovation, and development of the companies or projects for which they work, looking for transformation and growth.

    Under Merissa's visionary guidance, Wavemaker South Africa has achieved remarkable success. Her strategic vision, combined with her deep understanding of business, technology, and the media landscape has propelled the company to new heights, delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving innovation.

    "I am honored to be appointed as the most admired professional," said Merissa Himraj. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Wavemaker South Africa. I am grateful for their unwavering support and commitment to excellence."

    As the most admired professional in media, Merissa will continue to lead Wavemaker South Africa towards new horizons.

    Wavemaker
    One global family, positively provoking growth for our clients and our people. #GrowFearless Bound by our Purchase Journey obsession we help clients translate audience behaviors and insights into smart decisions today, for a prosperous tomorrow.
