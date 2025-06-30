Finance Markets & Investment
    South Africa records FDI inflows, portfolio outflows in Q1

    South Africa recorded foreign direct investment inflows of R11.7bn rand ($661.46m) in the first quarter of 2025, higher than inflows of R7.5bn in the fourth quarter of last year, central bank data has shown.
    30 Jun 2025
    30 Jun 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the inflows were due to non-resident parent entities increasing their equity investment in domestic subsidiaries.

    Portfolio investments recorded outflows of R53.7bn in January-March, compared with inflows of R33.4bn in October-December 2024.

    The outflows were "mainly due to non-residents' net disposal of domestic equity securities and the redemption of an international bond by a public corporation," the Sarb said.

    ($1 = R17.6881)

