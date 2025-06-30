More #YouthMonth
South Africa records FDI inflows, portfolio outflows in Q1
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the inflows were due to non-resident parent entities increasing their equity investment in domestic subsidiaries.
Portfolio investments recorded outflows of R53.7bn in January-March, compared with inflows of R33.4bn in October-December 2024.
The outflows were "mainly due to non-residents' net disposal of domestic equity securities and the redemption of an international bond by a public corporation," the Sarb said.
($1 = R17.6881)
Source: Reuters
