Umhlanga's Oceans Mall is open for business

The R1.3bn award-winning, internationally acclaimed Oceans Mall officially opened its doors to shoppers today, 15 November 2022. The 36,000m2 shopping mall is part of the R4.3bn mixed-use Oceans Umhlanga Development and is designed to cater for all walks of life.

Image: supplied

Recognised for its unique curvilinear architecture at the International Property Awards, the project created 6,000 jobs during construction and 2,500 permanent jobs, and is classified as a catalytic development by the City of Durban.

Top national and international brands

The mall features two large, state-of-the-art anchor tenants - Woolworths and Checkers. Over 97% of the mall’s 120 stores are let and are filled with both well-known national and sought-after international brands.

The world-class, first for South Africa, flagship Checkers FreshX will offer customers exclusive private label brands, a meat market, Kauai store, sushi bar, and a Foreign Ground coffee shop.

“The luxurious Checkers is designed in such a way that the various departments look and feel like specialist stores within a store,” says co-developer Vivian Reddy.

Restaurants and family franchises

Oceans Mall also offers a choice restaurants for a variety of tastes or the discerning diner - such as the trendy Tiger’s Milk, renowned Signature Restaurant, Black, long established Olive & Oil, plus local franchise favourites such as Spur and Hussar Grill.

“We have gone to town with opulent decor matched by a decadent menu,” says Black directors Andrey and Joelene. “We know that Black is destined to impress the senses, and we are catering for everyone including a special VIP section.”

Coming soon - Platinum Walk fashion section

International fashion-brands - a first for KZN - will launch in the next phase of the mall opening in March 2023. The luxury Platinum Walk of Oceans Mall will feature premium international fashion brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry and Versace, and eight others in the high-end section similar to the popular "Diamond Walk" of Sandton City.

Umhlanga is known as the playground of the North Coast and Oceans Mall is positioned as the most aspirational mall in KZN, destined to attract both locals and tourists who flock to the area. The high-end mall will have a positive impact on both the local and regional economy with its job creation and major financial contribution to the city coffers in terms of rates and utilities.

“Oceans Mall is distinctive and geared for all tastes, including the sophisticated and affluent shopper,” says Reddy. “It’s a world-class offering that is positioned amongst the top three exclusive malls in the country.”