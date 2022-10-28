Mamelodi Square mall opens with rent-free space for township entrepreneurs

Source: Supplied

The 16,500m2 shopping centre has direct access off of Tsamaya Road and is the site of the old Putco bus depo.

The site is a prime location as it's still an integral part of the transport nodes within the area. The single-level, fully enclosed mall includes a tenant mix curated to speak to the market needs of essential and convenient retail while still addressing the aspirational desires of the community.

Anchored by Shoprite and Clicks, additional tenants include Capitec, FNB, Shoprite Liquor, Pick n Pay Clothing, Jam, PQ, Jumbo, Power Fashion and KFC.

A kiddies play area and small water play park offer entertainment value for shoppers. Inspired by the geometric shape of a square, the play area encourages children to climb and explore.

“The benefits of an active lifestyle and spending time outdoors are well known and we took this as our inspiration when developing the play area,” explains MD of MPD, Jason McCormick. “Aligning with our goals of creating experiential retail, we hope that the play park will become a firm favourite for the community of Mamelodi.”

Kasi CoLab incubator

The mall also offers local township entrepreneurs the opportunity to trade in the Kasi CoLab space, rent-free. First opened at the Mall of Thembisa, the CoLab is a retail incubator that provides local township retail entrepreneurs access to market and capital.

The Mamelodi CoLab team consists of seven aspiring entrepreneurs including a second store for local clothing brand #Pozie, which will be providing mentorship and guidance for the six Mamelodi brands.

The mall has a unique flavour thanks to the artistic creations of local graffiti artist Kholofelo Makgalemela. Selected via a local artist talent search, she has created a signature graffiti wall that welcomes customers as they enter the centre. Her work is also visible in the CoLab space.

Further local development and upliftment initiatives by the mall include a partnership with the Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre. “The development of Mamelodi Square provided us with an opportunity to work with representatives of the Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre in order to expand it to include a computer centre,” explains McCormick.

“In our ongoing mission to drive positive change for good, the relationship with the Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre was an excellent fit.”

Mamelodi Square is the 70th development done by MPD, with KwaBhaca Mall and Bizana Walk in the Eastern Cape also opening before the end of 2022. The opening of these three new developments will coincide with the re-opening of phase 2 of Edendale Mall as well as Ezakheni Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal, which were both damaged in the July 2021 riots.