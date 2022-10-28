Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationMpact PlasticsBusiness Partners LimitedimagineNATION AllianceDistellBurger KingWunderman ThompsonLGMpactQuickEasy SoftwareEuromonitor InternationalAfricaScope/GeoscopeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Store Managers and Assistant Store Managers Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Pick n Pay reveals new premium flagship store design - its blueprint for the future

    28 Oct 2022
    Pick n Pay has unveiled its re-designed Waterstone flagship store in Somerset West, the model for what customers can come to expect at all revamped Pick n Pay stores in the future.
    Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman and store manager Bertie Carstens cut the ribbon at the Pick n Pay Waterstone opening. Store: Supplied
    Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman and store manager Bertie Carstens cut the ribbon at the Pick n Pay Waterstone opening. Store: Supplied

    This follows the announcement earlier this year that Pick n Pay would be organised into two brands under its new Ekuseni strategy. Pick n Pay QualiSave was launched in August, and is dedicated to customers who want Pick n Pay quality at exceptional prices.

    Pick n Pay is accelerating its refurbishment programme, and the company aims to have fully revamped 130 Pick n Pay and QualiSave stores by February 2023.

    Pick n Pay reveals new QualiSave supermarket brand
    Pick n Pay reveals new QualiSave supermarket brand

    15 Aug 2022

    A premium customer experience

    The rejuventated Pick n Pay format is designed to delight more affluent customers with a premium experience, providing "unbeatable quality, freshness and innovation" across a range of 18,000 products, the retailer said in a statement.

    Customers enter the store to an array of seasonal fruit and fresh produce, with exclusive products such as seedless passion watermelons. Source: Supplied
    Customers enter the store to an array of seasonal fruit and fresh produce, with exclusive products such as seedless passion watermelons. Source: Supplied

    In developing the new Waterstone flagship store, which took over three months to renovate, the Pick n Pay team worked closely with a top design house to produce a more modern and premium experience.

    All stores boast a new coffee bar, and customers are welcomed with an abundance of fresh fruit and vegetables, creative and curated product displays and spacious aisles.

    The Roastery coffee bar is operated by trained baristas. The coffee experience is complemented with freshly squeezed and pressed juice, smoothies and baked goods. Source: Supplied
    The Roastery coffee bar is operated by trained baristas. The coffee experience is complemented with freshly squeezed and pressed juice, smoothies and baked goods. Source: Supplied

    The retailer has expanded its partnership with Can-Agri, a local producer that uses vertical farming to produce organic and free of pesticides leaf vegetables. The Waterstone store has a smaller vertical farm to show customers how Can-Agri grows its produce using this innovative sustainable farming solution, and the customer can buy this produce too.

    Customers can see their leaf vegetables grow and then buy them att eh in-store vertical farm. Source: Supplied
    Customers can see their leaf vegetables grow and then buy them att eh in-store vertical farm. Source: Supplied

    These Pick n Pay branded premium stores are now the home of the company’s new premium private label, Crafted Collection by PnP, with more innovation expected to launch in the coming months.

    A Treats corner showcases a display of sweet treats and snacks, with an expanded Crafted collection confectionary range on offer.

    Sweet delights in the treats corner. Source: Supplied
    Sweet delights in the treats corner. Source: Supplied

    Most of the signage in the store has been converted to digital screens, and there is an interactive screen to help customers pair their wine with the extensive cheese selection on offer.

    The wine alcove also has a virtual wine experience with a 1m x 1 m screen that shows tailor-made videos by local wineries. Source: Supplied
    The wine alcove also has a virtual wine experience with a 1m x 1 m screen that shows tailor-made videos by local wineries. Source: Supplied

    New equipment in the store, such as the most energy-efficient refrigeration plants and lighting, will see the store reduce its energy usage by around 30%.

    Selected Faithful to Nature natural health supplements, healthy food and snacks, and beauty products are being stocked at selected stores to complete Pick n Pay’s growing Live Well health range.

    Faithful to Nature products extend Pick n Pay's Live Well health range. Source: Supplied

    To match the premium experience, all store staff have undergone intensive training, and this extends to hiring the services of industry experts. A South African cheese guru is training the in-store cheese mongers to become experts on its range of over 500 local and international cheeses.

    Pick n Pay will become the first retailer to stock Puglia Branded products in the formal retail sector. The deli is stocked with speciality cold meats, which are prepacked and sliced on request ensuring freshness and quality.

    An extensive variety of local and international cheeses are on offer, including the “best mozzarella south of Italy”. Source: Supplied
    An extensive variety of local and international cheeses are on offer, including the “best mozzarella south of Italy”. Source: Supplied

    Revamps driving double-digit growth

    Pick n Pay CEO, Pieter Boone, commented: "We are very excited to reveal this impressive, revamped store. Our Waterstone store is the new look for our Pick n Pay stores and stands as a blueprint for what customers can expect. These revamped stores will fulfill our customers' aspirations for an incredible in-store experience, complete with high-quality products to match their exact needs, at affordable prices.

    "Our investment in staff training also means our customer service levels will match our new and improved store experience."

    Theatre of food: Inside Food Lover's new R100m Cape Town flagship
    Theatre of food: Inside Food Lover's new R100m Cape Town flagship

    20 Oct 2022

    He added, "We announced our Ekuseni project in May following months of extensive research with our customers. They were clear on what they expected of us and how we needed to provide what was relevant to them. Our net promoter scores in our revamped stores have grown impressively and our customers have told us they love the new stores.

    "Revamped stores are experiencing double-digit growth, we have more customers visiting our stores, and they are shopping bigger baskets. These proof points show us that we are on the right track."

    NextOptions
    Read more: Pick n Pay, store design, food retail, grocery retail, Pieter Boone

    Related

    Greig Jansen, founder and CEO, Pura Beverages. File photo
    SA's Pura Beverages lands distribution deal with Aldi in the US23 hours ago
    Source: Supplied
    Family-owned retailer Kingsmead Shoes braces for expansion2 days ago
    PnP Clothing unveils new-look store, its biggest and greenest yet
    PnP Clothing unveils new-look store, its biggest and greenest yet21 Oct 2022
    Theatre of food: Inside Food Lover's new R100m Cape Town flagship
    Theatre of food: Inside Food Lover's new R100m Cape Town flagship20 Oct 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Are SA's promo-hungry shoppers in a state of economic denial?19 Oct 2022
    Eastern Cape's Vincent Park shopping centre celebrates 50 years
    Eastern Cape's Vincent Park shopping centre celebrates 50 years19 Oct 2022
    Source: Pick n Pay
    Pick n Pay sees pressure from inflation, load shedding18 Oct 2022
    Image supplied: The PnP Wine and Food Festival is coming to Joburg again this year
    Joburg gears up for second PnP Wine and Food Festival this year14 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz