Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonLGDistellMpactQuickEasy SoftwareEuromonitor InternationalAfricaScope/GeoscopeOnPoint PRTDMCTradewayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Store Managers and Assistant Store Managers Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Theatre of food: Inside Food Lover's new R100m Cape Town flagship

    20 Oct 2022
    Food Lover's Market has opened the doors to its new 3,000m2 flagship store in Bothasig, Cape Town, the result of a R100m investment by South Africa's largest privately-owned retailer.
    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising
    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising

    Located at the intersection of Link and Vryburger Roads, Food Lover's Bothasig is a standalone store with a strong emphasis placed on creating an environment of fresh and sustainable shopping.

    This includes energy efficiencies, such as remote cabinet monitoring capability, ice storage systems for air-conditioning and a solar panel that will generate 359.7 kWp DC of renewable electricity annually. These innovations form part of Food Lover’s Market’s environmental sustainability journey spearheaded by its Earth Lovers division.

    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising
    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising

    Says Brian Coppin, CEO and cofounder of the Food Lover’s Market Group, “From the overwhelmingly positive response before the opening, we are certain that this will become the preferred store in the neighbourhood. We’re confident that we’ve created the best store in the community - a superior shopping destination, where the quality and variety is exceptional and will delight every single consumer.”

    “We’ve really thought long and hard about what it takes to be the best store in the community in the current economic climate and have realised that it’s about offering a ‘whole’ shopping experience. It’s not just about theatre - although we are the best at creating that visual appeal in our stores. It’s also about supporting the community by offering value, quality, and choice.”

    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising
    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising

    The new store is designed to offer customers a unique one-stop shopping experience. According to the retailer, its close supplier relationships allow Food Lover's to stock a wide assortment of grocery products that is competitive in terms of range and price.

    The gourmet butchery's team of 25 employees aims to deliver a premium meat counter with the feel of a traditional butcher. Other departments within the space include fresh produce, an on-site bakery, a wine section, a fresh seafood department, cheese and deli counters.

    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising
    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising

    Hot food offerings include Crispy Chicken, Bubs Fish & Chips and Pie O’My, while The Fresh Society, Love Health and Health & Happiness will appeal to the health-conscious shopper. The Grab & Go includes a sushi counter and a biltong bar, and a Seattle Coffee Co will also be available at the entrance to the store.

    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising
    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising

    Creating visual interest

    Adults and children alike with be delighted by the animatronics dotted around the store. Food Lover’s Market looked to transform the traditional bricks-and-mortar space into an emporium that delights the senses, and therefore incorporated various animatronics and digital screens into the space to keep the customer informed, entertained and engaged while shopping.

    Retail innovation rising above economic turbulence
    Retail innovation rising above economic turbulence

    By 1 day ago

    The retail theatre starts with a nine-metre windmill beckoning shoppers from the road. On arrival, customers will be greeted by a tree of life as they enter the fresh produce section, followed by a band of fresh produce characters - an apple, avocado, strawberry, carrot and broccoli.

    A dancing banana performs musical theatrics, and shoppers with a sweet tooth will be entertained with the dancing doughnut in the bakery section.

    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising
    Source: Marius Del Carmé for Hamiltons Advertising

    The Bothasig store will be managed by Valentino Ricciardi, who has been part of the retail group for the past 29 years, since its inception. He leads a 150-strong team of employees, many of whom have been sourced from the local area and surrounds, including Du Noon, Milnerton and Edgemead.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Brian Coppin, store design, food retail, Food Lover’s Market, grocery retail

    Related

    Source: Supplied
    Are SA's promo-hungry shoppers in a state of economic denial?1 day ago
    Source: Pick n Pay
    Pick n Pay sees pressure from inflation, load shedding2 days ago
    New Lego store in Joburg first of its kind in Africa
    New Lego store in Joburg first of its kind in Africa5 Oct 2022
    PnP Groceries platform launches on Mr D
    PnP Groceries platform launches on Mr D4 Oct 2022
    Woolworths integrates shopping apps in omnichannel push
    Woolworths integrates shopping apps in omnichannel push4 Oct 2022
    Shoprite Avonwood in Elsies River, Western Cape. Source: Supplied
    Shoprite Group store openings in September create 521 new jobs30 Sep 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz