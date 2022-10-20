Industries

    Webinar: A New Frontier in South African Retail

    20 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Wunderman Thompson
    Understanding how South African consumers react to various factors will be crucial for brands and retailers. Changes in our shopping behaviour were certainly fast-tracked by the pandemic lockdowns, and the question now is - will the upward trajectory of online shopping continue, and if so, what does that mean for retail and e-commerce players in South Africa?
    Webinar: A New Frontier in South African Retail

    Earlier this year, Wunderman Thompson released the global and South African consumer survey results in a report called The Future Shopper. Now, Wunderman Thompson has analysed the responses and is hosting a special deep-dive session into the four key emerging trends to be aware of.

    Set to take place on Thursday, 17 November 2022, ‘A New Frontier in South African Retail’ will be hosted as a virtual event and is open to anyone to attend. Both local and international specialists in retail stores, e-commerce, marketplaces, innovation and customer experience will share expert insights on the key trends that have emerged from the research and what to consider navigating the implications of the changes.

    They include Wunderman Thompson UK commerce specialists Raghbir Rana, who’ll be talking about The Rise and Rise of the Marketplace – Considerations, and Ariane de Merlis, who will deep-dive into Best Practice for Online Customer Experience. Head of innovation Naji El-Arifi will discuss the differences between South African and international online shoppers. Graeme Brooks, strategic director of Barrows, who has been involved in integrating digital experiences into physical stores both locally and globally over the past five years, will share retail insights in his presentation Bricks & Mortar Is Here to Stay – The Store of the Future. Parusha Partab, Wunderman Thompson group strategy director, will start with an overview of the digitally-enabled South African consumer.

    If you’re keen to attend, you can REGISTER HERE.

    Shortly after registration, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the virtual event taking place on Thursday, 17 November 2022.

    If you have any questions regarding the event, please contact moc.nospmohtnamrednuw@itnoc.arual

    Wunderman Thompson
    Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

    Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.

