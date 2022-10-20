SA shoppers warned of online scams ahead of shopping season

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will soon start the holiday shopping season. After a long year of financial strain, South Africans are going to be more focused than ever on bargain-hunting for the best deals on offer. Apart from November's key e-commerce sales days, the pandemic's acceleration of the uptake in online shopping will mean that a significant portion of purchasing this festive season is going to happen online.

Image supplied

But it's not just the e-tailers and customers that are getting ready for the traditional end-of-year shopping bonanza, the scammers and fraudsters intend to get in on the action too. We have to be on the lookout for dodgy deals and be smart about prices that seem too good to be true.

Unfortunately, more online shopping activity means more opportunities for cybercrimes to take place. Global retail sales were estimated at $5.2tn last year and are predicted that global payment fraud over $40bn by 2027.

This holiday season, we can expect an array of shopping-related scams where you won't get what you have paid for, as well as an uptick in crimes such as identity theft and bank fraud. It's important to recognise the warning signs and to take immediate action to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Staying cyber-savvy during the silly season

Scam calls: Scammers around the world will still use landline and mobile phone numbers to reach unsuspecting victims during the holiday season.

They are likely to claim that they work for one of the big retailers or banks, and tell the victim that the company has become aware of a problem with their account.

They will then encourage the victim to download a tool on their computer to fix the problem, but the downloaded file will give them access to the victim's computer system where they can steal passwords, and financial and other personal information.

Phishing emails: Phishing emails are a staple scam and unfortunately, they're perfect for Black Friday as consumers will be receiving and reading more emails from retailers at this time of year.

Scammers can mimic the email designs of bona fide retailers making it hard, at first glance to identify the communication as a scam. Two common phishing email scams are:

The 'account verification' scam email is a popular choice among scam artists. They typically claim that someone tried to hack into your account or that they need to update your information for security purposes. The email message will include a link for you to input your account information which they will then steal.

'Order confirmation' email scams are another common phishing technique to look out for. These emails will claim that one of your orders from a major retailer such as Takealot has been confirmed – but they won't tell you what the order actually is. Instead, you'll be encouraged to click on a link to find out. If you oblige, you'll be directed to a page that looks just like the Takealot site, but it'll be the fraudsters who receive your personal information if you log into what you think is your account.

When the seller is the scammer

Bargain hunting and feeling frantic for the best deal can take you to some dodgy digital spaces. During the holiday season, scammers set up shop and try to get you to pay them for what you want, but never deliver the goods. Beware of a product that is advertised at an unbelievably low price, or advertised to have amazing benefits or features that sound too good to be true.

The seller may insist on immediate payment or payment by electronic funds transfer or a wire service. They may want you to pay up-front for a voucher before you can access a cheap deal or a giveaway.

Your suspicions should also be aroused if you come across a new social media-based store selling products at very low prices but offering limited information about delivery and other policies; or an online retailer you've never heard of which does not provide adequate information about privacy, terms and conditions of use, dispute resolution or contact details.

Be wary if a seller does not allow payment through a secure payment service such as PayFast or a credit card transaction.

Here are six pitfalls to help you avoid shopping scams this holiday season: