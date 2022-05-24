Why you should apply for mid-year intake

Eduvos has four opportunities to get a head start and discover your future, with our mid-year intake fast approaching on 25 July 2022, here are just some reasons why you might choose to enrol mid year.
You wanted to take a gap year but changed your mind halfway Decided to take a break after completing high school, but your plans didn’t quite work out? Do you want to experience the student lifestyle along with your friends? You don’t need to wait to start your learning journey.
You chose the wrong qualification or institution for you If you’re unhappy in your current institution or you feel that you’re “stuck” in a qualification you don’t enjoy, Eduvos has space for you. We put you at the centre of your education, we’ll even help you make the switch.
You need flexible study options You’ve come to the right place, Eduvos offers flexible study options to suit your lifestyle. Our programmes offer plenty of support from like-minded individuals who’ll work with you to achieve your goals.
You wanted to upskill or change your career direction Seeking a promotion, looking to build upon and advance your current skills to set yourself apart in the workplace or wanting to pivot and change your career direction? Eduvos has unlimited study opportunities for the working professional. Your personal development doesn’t need to be put on hold.
Are you a tech guru? Then our self-paced learning option may be the best path for you. We have an array of Higher Certificates in Information Systems that you can start on the first or third Monday of any month. Also, many of our IT qualifications are endorsed by CompTIA and the AWS Academy. These certifications are an additional benefit to your qualification and are considered a great starting place for a career in IT. Companies recognise these endorsements internationally and use them as a benchmark when hiring. Set yourself apart with one of these future-focused and endorsed qualifications: Engineering | Cloud computing | Cyber security | Network engineering | Data analytics | Machine learning