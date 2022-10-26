Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

pinpoint oneCareerJunctionClockworkTelvivaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Remuneration & Payroll News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Nxesi says 7.5% average wage increase "still available"

26 Oct 2022
Acting Public Service and Administration Minister, Thulas Nxesi, says the final offer of an average of 7.5% by government remains available and has not been withdrawn, as it has been purported in the media.
Image source: Leon Swart –
Image source: Leon Swart – 123RF.com

“All parties to the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) have been advised of the need to engage and settle the matter of wages,” Nxesi said.

Addressing media in Cape Town earlier this week, Nxesi said is important to ensure that any risk to the integrity of the fiscus is managed and agreements are incorporated into the public finance budgeting framework.

Nxesi said to ensure that public servants are not disadvantaged and to safeguard the fiscal health of the country, the draft agreement has to be implemented before the tabling of the 2022 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) by the Minister of Finance.

“As government, we remain committed to respecting organised labour, safeguarding the collective bargaining processes and promoting labour peace,” Nxesi said.

The Minister said all action will be taken to ensure that the bargaining process is protected.

Image source: Christos Georghiou –
DPSA refutes wage negotiation media reports

17 Oct 2022

“As a last resort, DPSA has requested facilitation by the CCMA in order to break the deadlock and safeguard the collective bargaining process.

“Any announcement of industrial action remains premature. The PSCBC General Secretary and CCMA Director have confirmed interest in facilitating this request by government and we will work with them,” Nxesi said.

Nxesi said the current round of negotiations commenced with pre-negotiations session at the PSCBC where the timetable for negotiations was adopted in an attempt to fast track the 2022/23 round of negotiations to conclude earlier and commence immediately with the 2023/24 negotiations so as to align the negotiations with the planning cycle of government.

“This is important to ensure that any risk to the integrity of the fiscus is managed and agreements are incorporated into the public finance budgeting framework,” the Minister said.

Earlier this month, the Public Service and Administration Director-General said government has been negotiating in good faith and the door of government is still open for labour to consider accepting the offer.

It would be wrong for teachers to strike so close to learners’ exams, says the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa. Graphic: Lisa Nelson / GroundUp
Two teachers' unions agree to 3% wage increase

By 7 Oct 2022

During the negotiations, there have been numerous rounds of discussions, with offers and counteroffers between the employer and the unions, including areas of significant disagreement.

As part of negotiating in good faith, government proposed a facilitation process as part of deadlock-breaking mechanisms. Facilitation took place on 26 - 30 August 2022.

Government had earlier proposed that employees continue to be paid a non-pensionable cash gratuity, which amounts to an average of R1,000 after tax to all employees across salary levels 1 – 12.

This amounts to an average of 4.5% of the R20.5bn allocated for salaries in the 2022/23 compensation budget.

Organised labour rejected this offer.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: wage dispute, wage demands, wage agreement, wage increase, Thulas Nxesi, wage offer

Related

Image source: Christos Georghiou –
DPSA refutes wage negotiation media reports17 Oct 2022
It would be wrong for teachers to strike so close to learners’ exams, says the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa. Graphic: Lisa Nelson / GroundUp
Two teachers' unions agree to 3% wage increase7 Oct 2022
Image source: Ion Chiosea –
3% wage increase offer 'generous', says government6 Oct 2022
A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90km north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 April 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
SA rail, port workers to strike over wages - unions4 Oct 2022
Image source: Kristaps Eberlins –
Is it time for intervention in the Sibanye-Stillwater deadlock?1 Jun 2022
Image source:
4,000 employees impacted by July unrest paid relief25 May 2022
Sars workers, supported by Nehawu and PSA members, picket outside the Cape Town office on Tuesday for salary increases ahead of the nationwide strike on Wednesday. Photo: Marecia Damons / GroundUp
Sars workers picket for salary increases ahead of nationwide strike24 May 2022
Wage strike at Taylor Blinds factory
Wage strike at Taylor Blinds factory11 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz