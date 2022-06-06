Industries

    2022 AABLAs honour the best of African business

    6 Jun 2022
    The 10th edition of the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLAs), held in partnership with CNBC Africa at the Sun City Superbowl on Friday, 3 June, saw business leaders and visionaries come together for the first time since 2019 to celebrate Africa's most influential personalities.
    Image: 2022 AABLA winners (supplied by AABLA)
    Image: 2022 AABLA winners (supplied by AABLA)
    “I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the 2022 award winners and nominees. It was great that we were able to celebrate their accomplishments in-person this year, and take a moment to acknowledge the sterling work being done, despite the incredibly challenging circumstances,” said Roberta Naicker, managing director for the ABN Group. “The quality of leadership and talent in Africa is extensive, so I’d also like to say a big ‘thank you’ to our esteemed judging panel. The task of assessing every nominee was, no doubt, incredibly difficult. We truly appreciate the level of professionalism and expertise you brough to the 2022 AABLAs.”

    The 2022 AABLA judging panel welcomed an esteemed line-up of professionals headed up by Sam Bhembe, founding director of ABN Group. Also tasked with judging this year were:
    • Geoffrey Qhena: Non-Executive Independent Member of Investec
    • Godfrey Mutizwa: Editor-in-Chief CNBC Africa
    • Renuka Methil: Managing Editor Forbes Africa
    • Jon Foster-Pedley: Dean and Director of Henley Africa
    • Dr Stavros Nicolaou: Group Senior Executive, Strategic Trade for Aspen Pharma Group
    • Prof Sarah Chiumbu: Associate Professor Department of Communication and Media School of Communication University of Johannesburg
    • Diane Karusisi: CEO Bank of Kigali Group
    • Biola Alabi: CEO of Biola Alabi Media

    The panel engaged in an open roundtable discussion, covering the merits of each entry in relation to the category brief. Entries were scored by consensus against judging criteria to achieve a verdict.

    CategoryWinner
    All Africa Business Leader of the YearMxolisi Mgojo: CEO of Exxaro
    All Africa Business Woman of the YearShirley Machaba: CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Southern Africa
    All Africa Young Business Leader of the YearTheo Baloyi: CEO of Bathu Shoes
    All Africa Chief Financial Officer of the YearBoipelo Lekubo: Financial Director of Harmony Gold
    All Africa Industrialist of the YearPortia Mngomezulu: Founder of Portia M Skin Solutions
    All Africa Company of the YearMTN Group
    All Africa Innovator of the YearYoco South Africa
    All Africa Philanthropist of the YearTsitsi Masiyiwa: Co-founder and Executive Chair of Higherlife Foundation
    All Africa Lifetime Achievement AwardDr Reuel J Khoza: Chairman of Aka Capital
    2022 Forbes Woman Africa Impact in Leadership AwardNaseem Lahri: Managing Director of Lucara Diamonds, Botswana


    The 2022 All Africa Business Leaders Awards are proudly presented in partnership with CNBC Africa, Forbes Africa, SNG Grant Thornton, Henley Business School Africa, the Gautrain and Olivia Jones Communications. Sponsors included Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) for the Business Leader of the Year Category; Industrial Development Corporation of SA (IDC) for the Industrialist of the Year Category; Transnational Academic Group (TAG) Young Business Leader of the Year Category; and associate sponsors Gautrain and Glenfiddich.
