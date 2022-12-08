Industries

8 Dec 2022
Urchin restaurant is opening in The Hyatt Regency Cape Town on Buitengracht Street.
Image supplied: Urchin is opening in Cape Town
Image supplied: Urchin is opening in Cape Town

The hallmarks of the Urchin elemental ocean dining experience are underpinned by unobtrusive service, locally sourced and produced ingredients, and wine from a carefully curated wine cellar.

Throughout his life, chef Gerard van Staden has strived to achieve greatness within his chosen field, and so far, his personality and inquisitiveness have allowed him to achieve many great things in South Africa and abroad.

Image by Andrew Dunkin
Chef Jan van der Westhuizen hosts exclusive seasonal dining experience

2 Dec 2022

Growing up in a single-parent family in Zimbabwe, Van Staden taught himself to cook out of necessity, not knowing that he was following a path which would eventually lead him to become acclaimed Chef of the Year on three occasions, alongside South Africa’s Number One restaurant in two different locations.

Van Staden showcases his signature seafood-based cooking at Urchin, fuelled by a life-long obsession with the elemental flavours of the ocean. Inspired by travels up and down the nation’s coast, and drawing on influences from across Africa, Asia and Europe.

Urchin’s menu showcases seafood in many delectable dishes which are as impressive on the palate as they are on the eyes. Chef Gerard van Staden’s menu ignites all five senses with a combination of flavours and textures all engineered to surprise and delight in every way.

Seafood restaurant Urchin opens in Cape Town

With a sushi counter, à la carte and tasting menus, coupled with curated wine pairings, Urchin is a peerless food and drink experience built on old-school hospitality and epic cooking with an exciting modern edge. Van Staden’s culinary style is a culmination of the influences of many different chefs, as well as the diverse countries he has lived and worked in.

Reservations for Urchin can be made via Dineplan.

Read more: Cape Town, seafood, restaurant openings

