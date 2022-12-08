Industries

Sun Resorts announces rebrand

8 Dec 2022
Luxury Mauritian Hotel Group, Sun Resorts, has rebranded to Sunlife.
Image supplied: The Sunlife rebrand was announced at a celebration on Sugar Beach
Image supplied: The Sunlife rebrand was announced at a celebration on Sugar Beach

The announcement was made at a #ComeAlive celebration at Sugar Beach in Mauritius. The evening was filled by spectacular artistic performances and was illuminated by a heart-stirring evolutive décor. At its most emotional point, local talent AnneGa sang Dance until the Rise, a hymn written especially for Sunlife.

The newly launched Come Alive Collection introduces a range of special experiences available across all the Sunlife resorts with clear messages around the core values of Sunlife.

Seychelles drops last Covid travel restrictions
Seychelles drops last Covid travel restrictions

1 Dec 2022

Francois Eynaud, Sunlife’s chief executive officer, says: “I am extremely proud to introduce Sunlife, a brand looking to the future, celebrating a life in the sun, a life enjoyed with the inherent magic of our beautiful island. Through this rebrand our vision is to celebrate Mauritian culture alongside each of our hotels’ unique identities.”

Additionally, besides a new logo, the group has harnessed the power of technology with a new-look website, as well as an in-resort app to offer guests a seamless encounter, from the booking stage through to the in-resort details and unique experiences.

Guests can look forward to Crazy Croquet, Beauty Bubble, Putting on the Ritz, Strictly Sugar, Time or Tea, L’Atelier Les Sens at Sugar Beach and Pirogue Painting, Brilliant Breakfast, Village Vibe Marsan Confit, Sega Zoomba and Coral Farming at La Pirogue.

How independent hotels in South Africa can boost revenue this summer
How independent hotels in South Africa can boost revenue this summer

22 Nov 2022

The modern Long Beach offers the experience of seeing the Piazza transformed, the Bio-Diversity Trail, Santé, Swing and Drift and Energy Gym. Izzy the Bee, the new mascot of the Sunlife Kid’s Club will also guide our youngest guests on a journey of learning that encourages their critical understanding and connection with nature.

The rebrand is also a reinforcement and recommitment to sustainability. Sunlife is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and is committed to upholding the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Its sustainability programme aims to lead the way in terms of sustainable and impact-driven travel experiences and ensure its properties function sustainably and responsibly. The ethos behind the programme focuses on leading with kindness and showing that same kindness to the land, resources and people.

