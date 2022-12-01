Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Seychelles drops last Covid travel restrictions

1 Dec 2022
Entry in Seychelles will resume to pre-covid protocols from today, Thursday, 1 December 2022, as the last Covid-19 travel requirements will be removed for entry in Seychelles.
Source: Christian Cacciamani via
Source: Christian Cacciamani via Unsplash

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated visitors disembarking in Seychelles will not be required to present a negative PCR or antigen test to be allowed entry into the country. Similarly, fully vaccinated passengers would not require to show proof of vaccination either. However, all visitors will be required to complete their travel declaration online through www.govtas.sc and provide valid travel insurance to cover any potential Covid-19-related costs.

Commenting on the matter, Sherin Francis, principal secretary for tourism, stated that this indicates that the industry’s recovery is almost complete. As a small island destination, Seychelles is heavily dependent on tourism, and needs the last of these measures to be removed and for travel to be as unobstructed as possible.

"Similar to 15 March 2021, 1 December 2022 will be a date to be remembered for Seychelles. We took many risks while navigating our way through the recovery of our local tourism industry, and it has borne fruit. Today, as the destination’s arrival numbers are skyrocketing to pre-pandemic figures, we mark another important moment for travellers. It is yet another milestone for our industry, and we anticipate that this decision will be one that would boost travel to our small destination," says Francis.

Visitors planning a holiday in Seychelles are encouraged to book their accommodation and leisure activities through licensed local service providers and operators.

NextOptions
Read more: travel, travel restrictions, travel and tourism, Seychelles tourism

Related

Source:
2023 trends to expect in marketing, beauty and travel2 days ago
Winds of change: Why now is a good time to relook your travel policy
Winds of change: Why now is a good time to relook your travel policy28 Oct 2022
TGCSA facilitates assessor grading training in Seychelles
TGCSA facilitates assessor grading training in Seychelles24 Oct 2022
SA's business events industry shines at IMEX America
SA's business events industry shines at IMEX America20 Oct 2022
Image supplied: FlySafair and GoodLuck are teaming up for Get Lucky Summer
FlySafair and GoodLuck join forces for Get Lucky Summer concert series17 Oct 2022
Best of Wine Tourism and Ambassador Awards 2023 winners announced
Best of Wine Tourism and Ambassador Awards 2023 winners announced14 Oct 2022
Image supplied: There is a lot to explore in the Kruger National Park
Building the perfect Kruger National Park experience13 Oct 2022
African airlines see 84.8% passenger traffic increase
African airlines see 84.8% passenger traffic increase8 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz