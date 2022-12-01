Seychelles drops last Covid travel restrictions

Entry in Seychelles will resume to pre-covid protocols from today, Thursday, 1 December 2022, as the last Covid-19 travel requirements will be removed for entry in Seychelles.

Source: Christian Cacciamani via Unsplash

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated visitors disembarking in Seychelles will not be required to present a negative PCR or antigen test to be allowed entry into the country. Similarly, fully vaccinated passengers would not require to show proof of vaccination either. However, all visitors will be required to complete their travel declaration online through www.govtas.sc and provide valid travel insurance to cover any potential Covid-19-related costs.

Commenting on the matter, Sherin Francis, principal secretary for tourism, stated that this indicates that the industry’s recovery is almost complete. As a small island destination, Seychelles is heavily dependent on tourism, and needs the last of these measures to be removed and for travel to be as unobstructed as possible.

"Similar to 15 March 2021, 1 December 2022 will be a date to be remembered for Seychelles. We took many risks while navigating our way through the recovery of our local tourism industry, and it has borne fruit. Today, as the destination’s arrival numbers are skyrocketing to pre-pandemic figures, we mark another important moment for travellers. It is yet another milestone for our industry, and we anticipate that this decision will be one that would boost travel to our small destination," says Francis.

Visitors planning a holiday in Seychelles are encouraged to book their accommodation and leisure activities through licensed local service providers and operators.