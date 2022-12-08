Industries

People's Choice Award winners revealed!

8 Dec 2022
On 6 December, E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music and pop culture chosen solely by the fans during the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
Image supplied: Actor Ryan Reynolds
Image supplied: Actor Ryan Reynolds

The show was hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

This year, E! honoured award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds with the People’s Icon Award; Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer Lizzo with the People’s Champion Award; and five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain with the Music Icon Award.

The show included dynamic performances from Shania Twain, who performed a medley of her greatest hits and new single “Waking Up Dreaming,” as well as New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith, who performed her song “Fingers Crossed.”

The following are 2022 People’s Choice Awards winners:

Movies

  • Movie of 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Comedy Movie of 2022: The Adam Project
  • Action Movie of 2022: Top Gun: Maverick
  • Drama Movie of 2022: Don't Worry Darling
  • Male Movie Star of 2022: Chris Hemsworth
  • Female Movie Star of 2022: Elizabeth Olsen
  • Drama Movie Star of 2022: Austin Butler
  • Comedy Movie Star of 2022: Adam Sandler
  • Action Movie Star of 2022: Elizabeth Olsen

TV shows

  • Show of 2022: Stranger Things
  • Drama Show of 2022: Grey's Anatomy
  • Comedy Show of 2022: Never Have I Ever
  • Reality Show of 2022: The Kardashians
  • Competition Show of 2022: The Voice
  • Bingeworthy Show of 2022: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2022: Stranger Things
  • Male TV Star of 2022: Noah Schnapp
  • Female TV Star of 2022: Ellen Pompeo
  • Drama TV Star of 2022: Mariska Hargitay
  • Comedy TV Star of 2022: Selena Gomez

Reality TV

  • Daytime Talk Show of 2022: The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Nighttime Talk Show of 2022: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • Competition Contestant of 2022: Selma Blair
  • Reality TV Star of 2022: Khloé Kardashian

Music

  • Male Artist of 2022: Harry Styles
  • Female Artist of 2022: Taylor Swift
  • Group of 2022: BTS
  • Song of 2022: About Damn Time - Lizzo
  • Album of 2022: Midnights - Taylor Swift
  • Country Artist of 2022: Carrie Underwood
  • Latin Artist of 2022: Becky G
  • New Artist of 2022: Latto
  • Music Video of 2022: Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
  • Concert Tour of 2022: BTS
  • Collaboration Song of 2022: Left and Right - Charlie Puth and BTS

Other Awards

  • Social Celebrity of 2022: Selena Gomez
  • Social Star of 2022: MrBeast
  • Comedy Act of 2022: Kevin Hart: Reality Check
  • Game Changer of 2022: Serena Williams
  • Pop Podcast of 2022: Archetypes: Meghan Markle
Ryan Reynolds, film awards, music awards, Chris Hemsworth, Selena Gomez, Charlie Puth, Kevin Hart, Meghan Markle, E!

