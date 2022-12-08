People's Choice Award winners revealed!

The show was hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.
This year, E! honoured award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds with the People’s Icon Award; Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer Lizzo with the People’s Champion Award; and five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain with the Music Icon Award.
The show included dynamic performances from Shania Twain, who performed a medley of her greatest hits and new single “Waking Up Dreaming,” as well as New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith, who performed her song “Fingers Crossed.”
The following are 2022 People’s Choice Awards winners: