People's Choice Award winners revealed!

On 6 December, E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music and pop culture chosen solely by the fans during the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

Image supplied: Actor Ryan Reynolds

The show was hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

This year, E! honoured award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds with the People’s Icon Award; Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer Lizzo with the People’s Champion Award; and five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain with the Music Icon Award.

The show included dynamic performances from Shania Twain, who performed a medley of her greatest hits and new single “Waking Up Dreaming,” as well as New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith, who performed her song “Fingers Crossed.”

The following are 2022 People’s Choice Awards winners:

Movies

Movie of 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Comedy Movie of 2022: The Adam Project

Action Movie of 2022: Top Gun: Maverick

Drama Movie of 2022: Don't Worry Darling

Male Movie Star of 2022: Chris Hemsworth

Female Movie Star of 2022: Elizabeth Olsen

Drama Movie Star of 2022: Austin Butler

Comedy Movie Star of 2022: Adam Sandler

Action Movie Star of 2022: Elizabeth Olsen

TV shows

Show of 2022: Stranger Things

Drama Show of 2022: Grey's Anatomy

Comedy Show of 2022: Never Have I Ever

Reality Show of 2022: The Kardashians

Competition Show of 2022: The Voice

Bingeworthy Show of 2022: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2022: Stranger Things

Male TV Star of 2022: Noah Schnapp

Female TV Star of 2022: Ellen Pompeo

Drama TV Star of 2022: Mariska Hargitay

Comedy TV Star of 2022: Selena Gomez

Reality TV

Daytime Talk Show of 2022: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2022: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2022: Selma Blair

Reality TV Star of 2022: Khloé Kardashian

Music

Male Artist of 2022: Harry Styles

Female Artist of 2022: Taylor Swift

Group of 2022: BTS

Song of 2022: About Damn Time - Lizzo

Album of 2022: Midnights - Taylor Swift

Country Artist of 2022: Carrie Underwood

Latin Artist of 2022: Becky G

New Artist of 2022: Latto

Music Video of 2022: Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Concert Tour of 2022: BTS

Collaboration Song of 2022: Left and Right - Charlie Puth and BTS

Other Awards